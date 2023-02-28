Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alvvays Announce 2023 Co-Headline Tour With Alex G & Supporting Maggie Rogers at Hollywood Bowl

General on sale starts this Friday 3/3 at 10AM local time. 

Feb. 28, 2023  

Following the release of their critically acclaimed, instant-classic album Blue Rev, Alvvays have announced a co-headline tour with fellow indie-rock sensation Alex G for a stacked North American tour.

The co-headline run will kick off at Brooklyn's Prospect Park Bandshell and include stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto and more. Before that Alvvays will also be joining Maggie Rogers for a show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 13th. A full rundown of all upcoming tour dates can be found below and the general on sale starts this Friday 3/3 at 10AM local time.

The band recently released their KEXP live session and this excellent cover of Jane Wiedlin's "Rush Hour" for Sirius XMU.

The band received an onslaught of attention on 2022 Year-End lists, including "Belinda Says" being named the #1 song of the year by Pitchfork, #1 on Stereogum's official and reader's poll album of the year lists, and they took the #1 spot on FLOOD Magazine, Good Morning America, and Exclaim's lists as well.

The Canadian quintet kicked off 2023 with their late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing "Belinda Says" the band ripped through the beloved song accompanied by a string trio proving 2023 will be the year of Alvvays domination.

2023 World Tour Dates

03/01 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $ [SOLD OUT]

03/02 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $ [SOLD OUT]

03/03 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS $

03/04 - London, ON @ London Music Hall $

03/05 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic $ [SOLD OUT]

03/08 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

03/09 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre #

03/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway #

03/11 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall #

03/13 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $

03/15 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

03/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

03/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

05/24 - London, UK @ Forum &

05/25 - London, UK @ Forum &

05/26 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

05/27 - Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/28 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/30 - Manchester, UK @ New Century & [SOLD OUT]

05/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers & [SOLD OUT]

06/02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 - Paris, France @ Trabendo & [SOLD OUT]

06/05 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique & [SOLD OUT]

06/06 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus &

06/08 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

06/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/9-6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/28 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/13 - Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^

08/23 - Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *

08/25 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *

08/27 - Martha's Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

08/28 - Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *

08/30 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *

08/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/01 - Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

$ w/ Disq

# w/ Big Rig

& w/ Ex-Vöid

^ w/ Maggie Rogers

* co-headline date w/ Alex G

Photo Credit: Norman Wong



