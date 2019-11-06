Alternative Rock Band Communicant Release New Single 'Marie'

The Los Angeles-based alternative rock group Communicant is slated to perform at the BUZZBANDS.LA anniversary show this Saturday, November 9 at Hi Hat (5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042). Communicant have been hand-picked alongside Night Dreamer, Covey and Precious Kid for the annual bash celebrating the influential music site's 11th year. Later this month, on Monday, November 25, they'll join HUNNYPOT LIVE at The Mint (6010 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90035) with Bob Thiele Jr., Matthew Chaim, Xharlie Black, Hung Yung Terrarist and Suniel Fox.

Communicant have just released their new single, the ambient indie rocker "Marie." The new track follows strong early reviews for their first single, the trippy, electro-pop "Spotlight." Communicant are currently back in the studio working on their self-titled debut album which reveals the multi-instrumental, multi-tasking talents of Dylan Gardner, leader and brainchild of Communicant. The group--who is rounded out by Mark Gardner (drums), David Von Bader (guitars) and Anna Carmela (bass)--teamed with Ben Goldwasser from MGMT for co-production duties on their forthcoming album, due out Spring 2020. As a result, their dreamy, new wave sound has grown increasingly more modern on the intimate and confessional, R&B-leaning songs like "Better Than Me" and "Exclusivity."

One of the most exciting new bands out of L.A. right now, Communicant's dynamic ranges from blissful, summer-y anthems for driving fast and leaning your hand out of the window, to introspective, compositions for sitting on your bedroom floor in the dark with the headphones on. With cleverly layered vocals, dreamy guitar and glistening synths at the forefront, Communicant could easily be the lovechild of Frank Ocean and Tame Impala. The lyrics take on themes of impulsiveness, angst, and life changes through the lens of being the radioactive age of 22. With thoughtful melodies, substantial hooks and dreampop elements, Communicant is the next band in between your headphones.

Listen to "Marie" here:

Photo Credit: Kristin Cofer





