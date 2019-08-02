Alternative Duo Shakeout Release New EP 'Balance The Imbalance'

New York-based alternative duo Shakeout have released their new EP "Balance The Imbalance," out on all digital music platforms NOW. The 7-track collection, engineered and produced by Matt Brasch of the Wonder Years, is the perfect representation of Shakeout's wide variety of influences, spanning across pop, punk, and hip-hop music. The band has built their sound on the extensive usage of looping, giving the illusion that Shakeout contains more than two members. All instrumentation on "Balance The Imbalance" was created with the intention of being able to perform all parts live, a distinct characteristic of Shakeout. Bold, unique, and distinct, "Balance The Imbalance" is geared to cater to an extensive audience.

Shakeout is a two-piece alt/punk band from Yonkers, NY, that formed at the end of 2016. With experimentation at the core of the band's songwriting, they take influence from a multitude of genres including punk, pop, and hip-hop; ultimately catering to a wide range of music listeners. Through the use of a single guitar, a pedalboard, too many amplifiers, and a powerhouse of a drummer; the band's one-of-a-kind live show incorporates live looping to create the illusion of more than just two A.J.'s in the lineup.

With a little more than two years of work under their belts, the band has already self-released three EP's (Parts I-III), and has played throughout the east coast and midwest including shows in NY, NJ, MA, CT, PA, NC, GA, TN, KY, and OH; including festival appearances at the Launch Music Conference in Lancaster, PA, NYC's Punk Island, and NY Riverfest. Shakeout's new EP, "Balance The Imbalance," is out on all digital music platforms NOW.

UPCOMING SHOWS: https://www.shakeoutny.com/tour

WATCH: "Take Time" music video (YouTube)

STREAM SHAKEOUT ON SPOTIFY

CONNECT WITH SHAKEOUT:

www.shakeoutny.com

www.instagram.com/ShakeoutNY

www.facebook.com/ShakeoutNY

Twitter: @ShakeoutNY

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/30PZCbd

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/balance-the-imbalance/1473892190





