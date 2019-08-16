Alternative Artist Teach Me Human Releases Latest Single 'Lonely Night'

Teach Me Human has never strayed from their infectious alternative identity. Creating honest songs draped with upbeat rock instrumentals, they have cemented themselves as an authentic act. Now they release their latest single "Lonely Night", which keeps with their musical integrity.

The single was recorded at Vudu Studios in Port Jefferson, NY, and co-produced by Frank Mitaritonna (The Dear Hunter, O'Brother, Glassjaw). Through the studio collaboration, Teach Me Human and Mitaritonna were able to bring in elements of alternative and indie rock. This made "Lonely Night" a slow tempo track with honest songwriting.

The single was originally written in 2018 when singer-songwriter of Teach Me Human, Brian Cotter, was deployed in Iraq. "Lonely Night" lyrically encapsulates the message of letting go and finding the bigger picture in moments of loneliness, in times of darkness.

Says Cotter, "I had the music and melody for Lonely Night for about two weeks in Iraq. I would mess around with lyrics, sometimes very funny ones. But one night I couldn't sleep. Although I was surrounded by people I was deployed with I felt so alone. I was sitting outside chain-smoking cigarettes looking at the sky when I saw a shooting star. Within minutes, lyrics for the entire song flooded my brain and the song was complete."

"Lonely Night" is the second single for Teach Me Human for 2019. It will be proceeded by a music video and more music by the end of the year. Be sure to follow Teach Me Human on social media to find out what's next!

