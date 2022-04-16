Alternative Artist SAiiNT Releases New Single and Music Video

Today, SAiiNT, the debut solo project of New York-based producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Paul James Read, makes his alluring entrance to the world of alt-pop with new single and video "FK ME UP''. The song shares an unapologetically raw glimpse into the process of spiritual evolution; of allowing yourself to break down and embrace life for the chaotic process it is.

Under a veil of apathy ("just f*** me up till it gets easier to love"), SAiiNT's intricate lyricism weaves a parallel story about love and heartbreak. It's the kind of tale for someone who's been through it all, but still craving human connection. "A girl comes up to you at a bar and you say, "can I get you a drink", and she says "just f*** me up". Heavy bass, buzzing sawtooth synths, and hook-laden songwriting set an atmospheric backdrop for listeners to immerse themselves in, with veteran audio engineer David Levin (Blood Orange, Tove Lo, Nelly Furtado) mixing the track.

Expanding on the sentiment behind "FK ME UP", SAiiNT shares "We are in a state of apocalypse and that's f**cked up, but it comes with an opportunity to evolve. Every end is a beginning"

In keeping with the duality of "FK ME UP", the Rachel Wortell directed video addresses the breakdown of boundaries, both within the self and between others. We find SAiiNT on his lonesome, holed up in a romantic hotel room as flickering tableaus of SAiiNT and a significant other, simultaneously unfurl the process of shattering one's barriers. As the song progresses, the forms begin to interact, before being brought together, thus bringing the process full circle. Brian Keenan was also enlisted as Creative Director to help bring the concept to life.

SAiiNT's undeniably refined sound and fully-formed creative vision are a sure sign of things to come. He'll be releasing new music throughout 2022, in addition to a much-awaited return to the live circuit in the summer months.

About SAiiNT:

SAiiNT (Paul James Read) is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in New York City. Growing up listening to a mix of IDM and goth rock, playing in bands in the downtown art/fashion scene, and a lifelong obsession with Prince, laid the backdrop for the mix of organic and electronic elements, and hook forward songwriting used in this set of new material. After starting as a live band, an electronic collaboration with members of METRIC led SAiiNT to become a self-produced solo project. SAiiNT's new set of 2022 releases looks at the desperation and appreciation in a state of apocalypse. ETHER POP / POST POP from Chinatown. Music is autoscripture.

Photo Credits: Lün Badi Pierce