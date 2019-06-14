Alter Bridge Announces Sixth Studio Album WALK THE SKY

For over 15 years, Alter Bridge has been a band known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Building upon the sound that has won the band worldwide critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base, the band returns with their sixth studio album, Walk The Sky. The album is scheduled for worldwide release on October 18th via Napalm Records. The fourteen-track opus marks a creative highpoint for the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums. Walk The Sky is a complete career retrospective drawing upon elements from each of the band's previous releases to create something new from the band.

Recorded in a way never done before, the album was born from complete song ideas created by Kennedy and Tremonti. These songs would then be worked on by the entire band to create the fourteen songs that would make Walk The Sky the listening experience it is. This varies from the band's previous method going back to their sophomore release Blackbird where Kennedy and Tremonti would combine individual ideas and riffs alongside producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette to form some of the band's most revered songs. From the opening vocal melody on "One Life" to the moving finale of "Dying Light," Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalog. Songs like "Godspeed," "Native Son" and "Walking On The Sky" are sure to be early additions to the live set. "Forever Falling" also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favorite "Waters Rising." The first single "Wouldn't You Rather" is quintessential Alter Bridge and will released in two weeks.

The album is now available for pre-order at https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky.

The track listing for Walk The Sky is:

One Life Wouldn't You Rather In The Deep Godspeed Native Son Take The Crown Indoctrination The Bitter End Pay No Mind Forever Falling Clear Horizon Walking On The Sky Tear Us Apart Dying Light

Alter Bridge will be heading out on a worldwide tour beginning in September. The tour will begin in the United States before heading over to Europe to close out 2019. The European headline dates scheduled for November and December will feature Shinedown, Sevendust and The Raven's Age. The North American dates will be announced in the near future. The band has also been announced as part of the inaugural Exit 111 festival in October and as a headliner of the sold-out 2020 sailing of Shiprocked. Alter Bridge European Tour Dates (Featuring Shinedown, Sevendust and The Raven's Age):

Nov-12 DEN, Copenhagen - KB Hall Nov-14 FIN, Helsinki - Ice Hall Black Box Nov-16 SWE, Stockholm - Hovet Nov-17 NOR, Oslo - Sentrum Scene Nov-19 GER, Hamburg - Sporthalle Nov-20 GER, Berlin - Columbiahalle Nov-22 GER, Leipzig - Hause Auensee Nov-23 POL, Warsaw - Hala Kolo Nov-26 GER,Cologne - Palladium Nov-27 GER, Munich - Zenith Nov-29 AUT, Vienna - Gasometer Dec-01 SWI, Zurich - Halle 622 Dec-02 ITA, Milan - Mediolanum Forum Dec-04 SPA, Barcelona - St. Jordi Club Dec-06 POR, Lisbon - Sala Tejo Dec-07 SPA, Madrid - Vistalegre Dec-09 FRA, Paris - Olympia Dec-10 HOL, Amsterdam - AFAS Live Dec-12 BEL, Brussels - Cirque Royal Dec-14 ENG, Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena Dec-15 ENG, Manchester - Manchester Arena Dec-17 SCO, Glasgow SSE - Hydro Arena Dec-18 ENG, Birmingham - Birmingham Arena Dec-20 WAL, Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena Dec-21 ENG, London - 02 Arena

Alter Bridge burst onto the music scene in 2004 with the release of their gold-selling debut, One Day Remains. In 2007, the band released Blackbird, the album that elevated the band's profile worldwide. The epic solo in the title track "Blackbird" was voted "Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time" by Guitarist Magazine. ABIII was released in 2010 and the single "Isolation" gave the band their first #1 single. In 2013, the band reached an elevated creative and critical plateau with Fortress. It bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200, moving over 30,000 copies first-week and earning unanimous tastemaker praise. The record garnered perfect scores from Total Guitar and KERRANG! as well as acclaim from Billboard, The Guardian, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, and many more. In between sold out tours in Europe and North America, the guys appeared on VH1 and graced the cover of Classic Rock Magazine who labeled Fortress, "The best thing they've ever done," while Eddie Trunk called it, "A top 10 album of the last 10 years." 2016's The Last Hero gave the band their first Top 10 album since their debut. Alter Bridge has appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live and their music has been used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few. The band recently released the video and audio of their career highlight, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, featuring Alter Bridge backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson.





