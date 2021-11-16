Alt-Rock Band Ink To Spill Concludes Their Musical Trilogy With 'Motion Of The Ocean'

Keeping the nostalgia alive, alt rock band Ink to Spill has released their newest track "Motion of the Ocean" on all streaming platforms. Inspired by past memories with family, we learn that despite the turbulent times, lead songwriter Bob Sauer is focused on the good times he had with his late father. Whether he was spending time with his dad at Sailor's Haven where they went fishing, clamming and body surfing or whether they stayed up playing basketball all night long, the two men made a lot of great memories together and celebrating those is what "Motion of the Ocean" is all about. The Motion of the Ocean built the foundation of their relationship and basketball became the home that sat upon it.

With lead singer Gus Reeves on vocals and internationally-renowned drummer Ernie Adams on percussion, we are given a well rounded sound that fits seamlessly with the engaging visual aesthetic we are presented with in the official music video.

Watch the official video for "Motion of the Ocean" below!

And be sure to follow Ink to Spill on Facebook for updates HERE.