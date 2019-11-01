Alt-Pop Trio TWIN XL Drops New Single 'Messy'

Rising alt-pop trio TWIN XL releases their infectious new single "Messy" today available on all digital streaming platforms now via Position Records/The Orchard. The band's new single that impacts alternative radio on Tuesday, November 12. The single, which exclusively premiered yesterday on LADYGUNN Magazine, is self-produced and written by the band alongside Little Hurt (Colin Dieden of The Mowgli's). TWIN XL is currently supporting The Maine on their 'The Mirror' Tour hitting major markets nationwide including recent upcoming shows in New York City, Boston, Chicago, and Portland.



On their new single, TWIN XL shares, "'Messy' is about being caught in a cycle of anxiety and disrepair and ultimately trying to get better not only for yourself but also for the people who mean the most to you."



TWIN XL had a breakout year with the release of their critically-acclaimed debut EP How To Talk To Strangers which includes their catchy lead single "Good" that peaked at #19 at alternative radio - clocking 22.5 million in total radio impressions - and spent 5 weeks on Billboard's Top Alternative Songs Chart peaking at #27. Described by Nylon as "very, very good," and by MTV News as "a Certified Bop™," the single also recently hit #1 on Spotify's top alternative playlist The New Alt (850K followers) and is currently featured on Out Now (621K followers).



At the top of next year in February 2020, TWIN XL will hit the road with neo-soul pop band Fitz and The Tantrums in support of their 22-date "All The Feels Winter Tour."

In under a year, the hypnotic hybrid of alt-pop band TWIN XL has generated over 3 million-plus streams for the Los Angeles-based trio comprised of Cameron Walker-Wright [vocals] and brothers Stephen [bass] and John Gomez [guitar].



Not to mention, the band has toured alongside the likes of lovelytheband, The Maine, The Mowgli's, Jukebox The Ghost, and I Don't Know How But They Found Me and scored high-profile syncs on FOX's The Resident, Hulu's Light As A Feather, and MTV's Ex On The Beach, to name a few. Along the way, the band has received acclaim from the likes of Nylon, MTV News, The 405, Alternative Press, and Substream Magazine.

Their debut hit single "Good" spent 5 weeks on Billboard's Top Alternative Songs Chart and peaked in the Top 20 at alternative radio. A mélange of analog synths, guitars, and iridescent production drives the group's 2019 debut EP, How To Talk To Strangers [The Orchard].

UPCOMING TWIN XL TOUR DATES

11/01 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

11/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

11/03 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

11/05 - Boston, MA @ Royale*

11/06 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

11/08 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom*

11/09 - Toronto, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

11/12 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland*

11/13 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom*

11/15 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago*

11/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

11/17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's*

11/19 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall*

11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

11/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

11/23 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

11/24 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (97X Next Big Thing)

11/26 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall*

11/27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim*

11/29 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

11/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

*TWIN XL supports The Maine on 'The Mirror' Tour

2/7/20 - Newkirk, OK @ First Council Casino++

2/9/20 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues++

2/11/20 - Columbia, SC @The Senate++

2/12/20 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont++

2/14/20 - Washington, DC @ Anthem++

2/15/20 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock++

2/16/20 - E. Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater++

2/18/20 - Long Island, NY @ The Paramount++

2/21/20 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino++

2/23/20 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth++

2/26/20 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall++

2/28/20 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater++

2/29/20 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee++

3/1/20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live++

3/3/20 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant++

3/4/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater++

3/6/20- Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Street++

3/7/20 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Grand Casino++

3/9/20 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theater++

3/11/20 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades++

3/12/20 - Redding, CA @ Municipal Auditorium++

3/13/20 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater++

++TWIN XL supports Fitz and The Tantrums on 'All The Feels' Winter Tour





