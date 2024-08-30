Alt-Pop Artist Alemeda Drops Infectious New Single 'I Hate Your Face'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buckle up, and witness the ride of genre-defying, alt-pop breakout Alemeda, the burgeoning singer-songwriter who's not holding back. With hooks that hit harder than your ex’s excuses, Alemeda’s latest single, “I hate your face,” is here to shake up your playlists.

“I hate your face” is more than just a single—it’s a statement. Combining pop, rock, and punk influences, it offers yet another taste of her brazen artistry. Experience the raw energy of this undeniable earworm from the Ethiopian-Sudanese artist, whose debut EP FK IT is already turning heads and is confirmed for release on September 20. Pre-order the eclectic project HERE.

In the official music video for "I hate your face," Alemeda brings her raw frustration to life, rocking out with her band in a cozy, rustic home. With its mix of vintage vibes and unfiltered energy, the visual feels carefree and effortlessly nostalgic, perfectly capturing the song’s rebellious spirit. Watch HERE.

"I hate your face" follows the synthy dream-pop vibes of “Guy’s Girl,” released in May, and the bold statements of “Don’t Call Me” and “First Love Song,” all of which will be featured on FK IT. The cohesive body of work proves she’s here to redefine the alt-pop scene. Her music is a rebellious blend of pop, rock, and punk, always featuring the kind of sugar-rush hooks that demand repeat listens.

After the viral explosion of “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which earned close to 34 million streams across platforms, Alemeda is doubling down on her alt-pop essence. With “I hate your face,” she refines her sound, delivering an irreverent anthem with infinite replay value.

ABOUT ALEMEDA:

Alemeda, the emerging Ethiopian-Sudanese artist makes Alternative Rock/Pop music as a form of selfexpression and empowerment. The 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter/Producer made a name for herself with her viral 2021 debut single, “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has earned close to 34 million streams to date, following up with, “Post Nut Clarity” (two million and rising), in the summer of 2022. Telling tales of leveling up, and leaving regrettable exes in the past, she weaves between pop, rock, and alternative stylings while using soft melodies to capture her unbothered attitude. Alemeda’s introduction to music was fairly unconventional. She grew up between Ethiopia and Arizona in a stern household with strict religious rules and customs where she was alienated from music up until the age of 10. Criticism and familial disapproval of her musical aspirations only made her more determined to push the envelope. After graduating high school, she left for Los Angeles to pursue her passion. Since then, she’s written songs that bared her soul. As she gears up for the release of her long-awaited & highly anticipated debut EP, she’s determined for her music to be a light in the darkness for others, just as she needed to be for herself. Her recently released singles, “Don't Call Me” and "Guys Girl," offer a glimpse into a new chapter of Alemeda’s career, moving on from the turbulent emotions of adolescence to showcasing her growth and confidence.

﻿Photo Credit: Brianna Alysse

