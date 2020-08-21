Alok & KSHMR Reveal New Single 'Let Me Go'

Out on Alok's label CONTROVERSIA on Friday, August 21.

Alok and KSHMR have revealed an intoxicating new single together 'Let Me Go' with MKLA. Out on Alok's label CONTROVERSIA on Friday, August 21st, 'Let Me Go' kicks-off a set of high-profile collaborations that will be released on the label this year.

'Let Me Go' is the perfect blend between Alok and KSHMR's production styles, featuring smooth instrumental hooks, deep percussion and a rhythmic drop that all blend together to form a beautifully house-driven tune. MKLA adds sonic depth to the single with her rich vocals and transcendent melodies. 'Let Me Go' has been a long-time in the making and fans will certainly not be disappointed in this collaboration between the two legendary producers.

Recently celebrating the one year anniversary of his label CONTROVERSIA, Alok has debuted an impressive collection of releases through his imprint, racking up over 100 million Spotify streams and 50 million YouTube views to-date. A subsidiary of Spinnin' Records, CONTROVERSIA has released over 14 tracks since its inception. Alok and KSHMR are no strangers to working with Spinnin' Records, who have debuted mega hits like KSHMR's 'Megalodon' and Alok's 'Hear Me Now' through the label, so this collaboration was a natural fitting between the two artists. With 'Let Me Go', Alok aims to continue his streak of successful releases on the label this year as well as give his peers a platform to debut new music.

'Let Me Go' immediately follows Alok's string of hit releases this year, with his most recent track 'Don't Cry For Me' with Martin Jensen and Jason Derulo. Already climbing to the top of the charts, 'Don't Cry For Me' hit #1 on over 43 New Music Friday global Spotify playlists and received over 1.5 million plays only 48 hours after release. Alok's remix of Meduza's 'Piece of Your Heart' just hit 100 million plays and was nominated for remix of the year at the International Dance Music Awards (IDMAs) this past Spring. KSHMR has debuted a few new releases this month, starting with his re-work of MGMT's 'Kids' with Stefy Di Cicco and MKLA (that recently hit 500K Spotify streams just days after release) as well as his new side project Dreamz.

Singer and songwriter Michaela Renee Osborne (aka MKLA) exploded onto the scene in late 2018 with her first feature single "Save Me" with Brazil's Top DJ/producer Vintage Culture and Toronto's original progressive producer, Adam K. The track hit top 10 on the Billboard Dance Charts and was quickly followed by her next single "Deep Inside of Me", a sexy retro-contemporary progressive production with the same duo. MKLA continues to be a strong advocate for the LBGTQ+ community and women empowerment, as she attributes her emotional need to connect with the ones she loves as an inspiration to her music.

Alok and KSHMR's latest single 'Let Me Go' feat. MKLA is set to become a global phenomenon and will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, August 21st via CONTROVERSIA!

