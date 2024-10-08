Almost Monday Reveal World Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Diego's almost monday have announced their headline world tour, THE DIVE TOUR, in support of their new album, DIVE. Listen on Apple Music and Spotify.

The tour begins with an Asia run that starts Thursday, November 14th in South Korea, then starts the U.S. leg, which begins on January 24th in Salt Lake City and will run through February 22nd in Los Angeles. Following the North American leg, almost monday will head to Europe and the UK for additional tour dates. Spotify Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday October 9th at 10 AM PT, and public on-sale will begin on Friday, October 11th at 10 am local time. For more information on ticket purchase and tour information visit HERE.

Consisting of Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar), and Luke Fabry (bass), almost monday continues to expand upon their distinctive sundrenched sound with debut album DIVE. The indie-rock/indie-pop trio infuses endlessly catchy hooks into their catalog of songs about good times, friendship, and SoCal surf culture, winning over fans across the globe.

Showcasing a series of tight, upbeat melodies and toe-tapping rhythms, DIVE is a coming-of-age record and, as Dawson puts it, “a snapshot of us as individuals and as a collective.” He adds: “We take Polaroids of the crowd at every show. We wanted the album to feel like one of those Polaroids where you capture the moment. It might be blurry, but it’s that snapshot in time of who we are and what we like.”

The new offerings from the album further meld the trio’s nostalgic surf-rock tones with modern indie-pop production, honed by producer Simon Oscroft (One Republic, Declan McKenna) . Tracks like funk-inflected synth bop and album single “jupiter” and indie-pop gem “can’t slow down,” which hit the Top 20 on the Alternative Radio chart this week, further encapsulate album themes of nostalgia and the magic of getting older.

DIVE and its singles also feature a collaboration with the artist Dave Bowers, who created all of their single artwork. “What drew us to Dave's work was its simplicity,” Cole says. “It's not pop art, but it’s very colorful and stands out, and it just fits the vibe of the album.”

In August, almost monday concluded a 6-week North American tour supporting AJR and playing to crowds at legendary venues including New York City’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles. The band is currently on a run of shows across Europe and the United Kingdom, bringing their high-energy live shows on the road to support THE DRIVER ERA. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets HERE. Stay tuned for more from almost monday.

ASIA TOUR DATES

11/14: Seoul, South Korea @ Yes24 Live Hall

11/16: Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya THE GAME

11/18: Manila, Philippines @ Skydome

11/20: Singapore @ Zouk Singapore

11/22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ The Bee

11/24: Jakarta, Indonesia @ Bali United Studio

U.S. TOUR DATES

1/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

1/28: St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

1/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

2/01: Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

2/03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe

2/04: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

2/05: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/06: Washington, DC @ Atlantis

2/08: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

2/10: Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

2/11: Charlotte, NC @ Amo's

2/12: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

2/14: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/15: Austin, TX @ Parish

2/18: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/19: San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

2/21: San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

2/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

EU + UK TOUR DATES

3/01: Madrid, Spain @ Villanos Club

3/02: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

3/05: Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

3/06: Munich, Germany @ Fierwerk Hansa 39

3/08: Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

3/09: Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy

3/10: Berlin, Germany @ Frannz

3/13: Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

3/14: Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

3/15: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

3/17: Amsterdam, Holland @ Melkweg OZ

3/19: Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

3/20: Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka Oudaan

3/21: Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

3/22: London, UK @ Garage

3/24: Bristol, UK @ Bristol Exchange

3/25: Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux's

3/27: Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's

3/28: Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

3/29: Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson

