Allison Russell Announces New Album 'The Returner' & Shares Title Track

4x GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has announced her new album, The Returner. The record will be released on September 8th, 2023, via Fantasy Records and is available for pre-order HERE. Today, she has shared the title-track from the album.

The Returner was written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” band of all female musicians along with special guest appearances from the legendary Wendy & Lisa, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark and Hozier.

Allison Russell on The Returner:

“My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul. This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism.

In just a word, it's funkier. But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle – cultural, political, environmental.”

Since the release of her debut solo LP two years ago Outside Child, Russell’s often devastating, deeply moving, cathartic celebration of survivor’s joy has become one of the most acclaimed albums of the past 10 years.

Now comes the second chapter in herstory, The Returner, a body-shaking, mind-expanding, soulful expression of liberation, love, and self-respect that serves as a fierce declaration of joy for all survivors that have made it to the other side. Allison, JT, and Drew, built The Returner from the bottom up with a rhythm-first, genre-fluid approach.

The improvisational energy of great female artists sparked the album’s fierce joy, and provided a wider canvas for Allison’s immense, unlimited talent. In all, the new album doesn’t just deliver on the promise of the last two years, it exceeds all reasonable (and unreasonable) expectations and affirms Allison Russell’s place among music’s most vital artists⎯and The Returner, as one of 2023’s most essential recordings.

Allison Russell has spent her career in multiple bands, including Po’ Girl, Our Native Daughters and Birds of Chicago. After a career spent as a gifted multi-instrumentalist, backing numerous other artists, she finally dared to release her solo project in 2021. "It’s an album of strength and affirmation, not victimization,” said The New York Times in their profile on Russell and Outside Child.

Following the album’s release, Russell performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, Late Night With Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning, Austin City Limits, The Kelly Clarkson Show made her Opry debut and appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame and performed at the 2022 GRAMMY’s Premiere Ceremony.

The accolades for Russell have been immense. In addition to her four GRAMMY nominations, she has earned three 2022 Americana Award nominations and a win for Album of the Year, two International Folk Music Award wins, a 2022 Juno nomination for ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ and her first-ever Juno Award win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year.

Russell received two 2021 Americana Awards nominations, won three Canadian Folk Music Awards, two UK Americana Music Awards, and more. She was recently nominated for Song of the Year and Artist of the Year for the 2023 Americana Awards.

In addition, Russell has consistently used her newfound platform to elevate, educate and inspire; curating the history making Once And Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution set for the Newport Folk Festival in 2021 and mobilizing this year’s triumphant Love Rising All-Star benefit concert in support of LGBTQIA+ causes in Nashville - raising over $550,000 and calling national attention to Tennessee’s dangerous anti/trans and anti/drag laws.

Russell has also announced a book deal with Flatiron/MacMillan for her debut novel, a memoir based on her life and the material that inspired Outside Child and The Returner.

Allison Russell will be on tour throughout the summer and fall in support of The Returner including two nights next week spent at The Gorge Amphitheatre supporting Joni Mitchell’s performance. She was also a part of the band for Mitchell’s historic Newport Folk Festival 2022 return. Other highlights include Black Deer Festival, Farm Aid, Glastonbury, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival, WXPN’s XPoNential Festival and a UK tour in support of Hozier. Full Tour Dates are listed below.

Tour Dates:

* = w/ Brandi Carlile & Marcus Mumford

% = The Joni Jam w/ Joni Mitchell

^ = supporting Hozier

June 09 - The Gorge Amphitheatre - Quincy, WA*

June 10 - The Gorge Amphitheatre - Quincy, WA*%

June 17 - Black Deer Festival - Chatham, UK

June 18 - Noches Del Botánico - Madrid, SPAIN

June 21 - Band on the Wall - Manchester, UK

June 22 - The Bullingdon - Oxford, UK

June 23 - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

June 25 - Queens Park Big Top - Glasgow, UK^

June 27 - Gleneagle Inec Arena - Killarney, IRELAND^

June 30 - Malahide Castle - Dublin, IRELAND^

July 02 - The Piece Hall - Halifax, UK^

July 05 - Tønder Festival Friendly Takeover - Copenhagen, DENMARK

July 10 - Festival d'été de Québec - Hydro Québec Stage - Québec, CANADA

July 14 - RBC Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, CANADA

July 15 - SOMMO Festival, Cavendish, CANADA

July 22 - Appalachian Summerfest - Boone, NC

July 27 - River & Blues Concert Series at Rockefeller Park - New York, NY

July 28 - Ossipee Valley Music Festival - South Hiram, ME

July 29 - Out of Space - Evanston, IL

Aug 04 - Kaslo Jazz etc Summer Music Festival - Honeymoon Bay, CANADA

Aug 06 - Canmore Folk Music Festival - Canmore, CANADA

Aug 12 - Burnaby Roots and Blues Festival - Burnaby, CANADA

Aug 13 - Regina Music Festival - Regina, CANADA

Aug 17 - Whistler Summer Concert Series - Whistler, CANADA

Aug 18 - Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival - Salmon Arm, CANADA

Aug 20 - Catbird Music Festival - Bethel, NY

Aug 26 - Badlands VanFest - Drumheller, CANADA

Aug 27 - Harbour Blues ‘n Roots Festival - Victoria, CANADA

Sept 09 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival - Bristol, TN

Sept 15 - Harvest Music Festival - Fredericton, CANADA

Sept 16 - CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, CANADA

Sept 22 - FreshGrass Festival - North Adams, MA

Sept 24 - XPoNential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe