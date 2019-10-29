Allie Colleen Shares Reflection in Behind the Music Video

Allie Colleen has released a personal and reflective insight to her behind the music video released today in support of her current single, "Along The Way."



"I wanted to share with listeners a few of the reason's why I chose to release "Along The Way" and why the song means so much to me," expressed Allie Colleen. "We had so much fun recording this one and we hope that is shows!!"



The tune was co-written by Belmont University graduate, Allie Colleen and Steven McMorran. This song is all about loving a traveler, someone with an old soul, and a love for explanation. It is saying yes to the unknowns and focusing on the one thing that brings you together (love) as opposed to the hundreds of things that could tear you apart.

Allie Colleen Performance Dates:



11-1-19 - Nashville, TN - Hidden Creek Music w Kelli Johnson

11-2-19 - Nashville, TN - Ole Red

11-4-19 - Nashville, TN - Bellcourt Taps

11-9-19 - Miami, OK - Dine for the Wild

11-21-19 - Nashville, TN - Ole Red

12-14-19 - Nashville, TN - Writers Round Listening Room



Allie Colleen, a Belmont University graduate from Owasso, Oklahoma performs with a style that is truly her own and she is no stranger to the music industry. Her passion for singing and songwriting since a young age has garnered her a reputation of being a notable songwriter with an iconic-sounding, impeccably strong voice that accents her Americana sound. The room never fails to silence as Allie Colleen begins to sing about the layers of love and heart-break that have shaped her, including some of her newest songs with witty lyrics and a personal connection to the song unlike most today. Allie's work ethics come through as strong and showcase her deep values as she works along-side industry professionals. Her willingness to perform at venues in and around Nashville, along with national exposure opportunities, have honed her music skills. Allie's passionate drive and innovative vision set her apart from her peers, have resulted in her music and videos going viral and capturing the attention of well-known radio show host Bobby Bones. One of her original songs, Close Enough, gained more than 750k views on YouTube and her organic social media following has continued to increase. Her debut single, "Work In Progress" defines the life that's shaped her with personal lyrics and transparency in both the vocals and delivery. "Work in Progress" is a sweet sentiment regarding her introduction to the Music Industry co-written with hit songwriter Marcus Hummon and well known studio producer Greg Bieck. Her current single "Along the Way" is available on all digital platforms.





Related Articles View More Music Stories