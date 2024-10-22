Allen Stone Releases New Single “Memory Of You'; New EP Out This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Allen Stone has released his new single "Memory Of You" via digital music services. The song was produced by John-Luke Carter aka Mokita. It is the final single ahead of Stone’s new EP 'Mystery' which will be released this Friday.

'Mystery' is Stone's first collection of new original songs since 2019. The EP’s title track features 5-time Grammy winner PJ Morton (Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5). The pairing matches Stone’s signature smoothness with Morton’s soulful tones, making for a track that drips with emotional depth and pure musical chemistry. The musical bed was recorded with PJ Morton's band in Al Green's studio in Memphis, TN. “It's a true honor and milestone to have a song with PJ,” Allen shares. “Not only one he produced but is a feature. He's at the top of my list of artists whom I deeply respect in this music thing.”

Lyrically, the EP takes you on a journey. Love, ego, heartache, and self-realization are all themes Allen Stone masterfully explores. Tracks like "Already There" and “Ego-Motion“ showcase that growth in content, while also leaning into a soundscape that feels both familiar and refreshingly bold.

This EP is an exhilarating mix of vintage influences with fresh production—smooth vocals, infectious rhythms, and an emotional journey that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Allen Stone is back, and he’s brought the funk and soul with him.

Allen Stone's journey to becoming a successful musician started in the small town of Chewelah, Washington, where he was raised on gospel music and spent much of his childhood as a pastor's son, watching his parents lead their congregation in song. After dropping out of college, he made the move to Seattle to pursue his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast in his '87 Buick to perform at any and all gigs he could find. Stone quickly gained a reputation for his powerful live performances, and over the years, he has played up to 200 dates per year, building a devoted following along the way. His unique ability to channel sensitivity into his songs while radiating hope and promise has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Stone's ability to blend various genres, including soul-pop, folk-rock, R&B, and funk, is evident in his five full-length albums, from his 2010 self-released debut album "Last To Speak" to 2021's acoustic album "APART." In addition to his successful touring schedule, Stone has also appeared on national television numerous times, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, American Idol and The Today Show.

