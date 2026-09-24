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All Hours Release Anxiety Anthem 'Let Me Go' Via Equal Vision Records

The Brisbane five-piece marks a new era with production from ex-A DAY TO REMEMBER and ex-AMITY AFFLICTION members.

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All Hours Release Anxiety Anthem 'Let Me Go' Via Equal Vision Records

Equal Vision Records, Velocity Records and All Hours have presented 'Let Me Go,' the new single from the emerging Brisbane, Australia-based pop-punk band. The track is helmed by Tom Denney, a platinum award-winning songwriter, musician and producer who has worked with the likes of Pierce The Veil, Issues, Wage War, Neck Deep and more, and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). 'Let Me Go' is a fiery anthem about breaking free from the suffocating cloud of anxiety.

''Let Me Go' confronts how mental illness can isolate you, alter your reality and leave you feeling like a ghost in your own body,' vocalist Dani O'Grady explains. 'This track marks a brand-new era for us and we are stoked to finally get it out there for our listeners and the people who have supported us from the beginning.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ua9w

All Hours are a five-piece pop-punk band from Brisbane, Australia. Since forming in 2017, the band has been steadily building momentum within the Australian alternative scene with its brand of passionate pop-punk that is heavily influenced by rock heavyweights such as Paramore, A Day to Remember, Blink-182, Silverstein and Sum 41.

In 2020, Alternative Press named them as one of ten 'Rising Australian Pop-Punk Bands You Need to Hear'. In 2021, the band released their third EP, Perspectives, which led to their signing with San Diego-based label Velocity Records. After a re-release of Perspectives alongside single 'Light,' All Hours spent much of 2023 and 2024 recording their debut album with producers Tom Denney (ex-A Day to Remember) and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). The result is a 10-track LP that will be announced by Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative


Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative
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