All Hours Release Anxiety Anthem 'Let Me Go' Via Equal Vision Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Equal Vision Records, Velocity Records and All Hours have presented 'Let Me Go,' the new single from the emerging Brisbane, Australia-based pop-punk band. The track is helmed by Tom Denney, a platinum award-winning songwriter, musician and producer who has worked with the likes of Pierce The Veil, Issues, Wage War, Neck Deep and more, and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). 'Let Me Go' is a fiery anthem about breaking free from the suffocating cloud of anxiety.

''Let Me Go' confronts how mental illness can isolate you, alter your reality and leave you feeling like a ghost in your own body,' vocalist Dani O'Grady explains. 'This track marks a brand-new era for us and we are stoked to finally get it out there for our listeners and the people who have supported us from the beginning.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ua9w

All Hours are a five-piece pop-punk band from Brisbane, Australia. Since forming in 2017, the band has been steadily building momentum within the Australian alternative scene with its brand of passionate pop-punk that is heavily influenced by rock heavyweights such as Paramore, A Day to Remember, Blink-182, Silverstein and Sum 41.

In 2020, Alternative Press named them as one of ten 'Rising Australian Pop-Punk Bands You Need to Hear'. In 2021, the band released their third EP, Perspectives, which led to their signing with San Diego-based label Velocity Records. After a re-release of Perspectives alongside single 'Light,' All Hours spent much of 2023 and 2024 recording their debut album with producers Tom Denney (ex-A Day to Remember) and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). The result is a 10-track LP that will be announced by Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative



Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 51 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me