All Hours Release Anxiety Anthem 'Let Me Go' Via Equal Vision Records
The Brisbane five-piece marks a new era with production from ex-A DAY TO REMEMBER and ex-AMITY AFFLICTION members.
Equal Vision Records, Velocity Records and All Hours have presented 'Let Me Go,' the new single from the emerging Brisbane, Australia-based pop-punk band. The track is helmed by Tom Denney, a platinum award-winning songwriter, musician and producer who has worked with the likes of Pierce The Veil, Issues, Wage War, Neck Deep and more, and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). 'Let Me Go' is a fiery anthem about breaking free from the suffocating cloud of anxiety.
''Let Me Go' confronts how mental illness can isolate you, alter your reality and leave you feeling like a ghost in your own body,' vocalist Dani O'Grady explains. 'This track marks a brand-new era for us and we are stoked to finally get it out there for our listeners and the people who have supported us from the beginning.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ua9w
All Hours are a five-piece pop-punk band from Brisbane, Australia. Since forming in 2017, the band has been steadily building momentum within the Australian alternative scene with its brand of passionate pop-punk that is heavily influenced by rock heavyweights such as Paramore, A Day to Remember, Blink-182, Silverstein and Sum 41.
In 2020, Alternative Press named them as one of ten 'Rising Australian Pop-Punk Bands You Need to Hear'. In 2021, the band released their third EP, Perspectives, which led to their signing with San Diego-based label Velocity Records. After a re-release of Perspectives alongside single 'Light,' All Hours spent much of 2023 and 2024 recording their debut album with producers Tom Denney (ex-A Day to Remember) and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). The result is a 10-track LP that will be announced by Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records in the coming weeks.
Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative
Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative
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