Alien Faktor Return After 28 Years With Electro-Industrial Single

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Electro-industrial act Alien Faktor has returned with 'Hanging by a Threat', a hard-hitting, rage-fueled anthem that channels political disillusionment into a defiant call to resist hatred, intolerance, and fascism. Founded in Milwaukee in the early 1990s and now based in Madison, Wisconsin, the duo of Thomas L. Muschitz and Mike Hunsberger have again reunited. The track is the lead single for 'Stockholm Syndrome', the band's first studio album in 28 years. The album was mastered by engineer Greg Reely (Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, Delerium), whose work shapes the album's blend of heavy guitars, bombastic percussion, stomp-worthy synths, and revolution samples.

The band's return builds on a decorated 1990s history that cemented Alien Faktor's reputation within the electro-industrial landscape. Launched with their 1994 debut album 'Abduction', the project went on to release seminal records like 1997's 'Arterial Spray... and Cattle Mutilations', which reached No. 20 on CMJ's Dance Top 25 chart. Along the way, the band recorded at hubs like Chicago Trax, and collaborated with scene figures such as Caustic, Purr Machine, Pain Station, Collide, Swamp Terrorists, Leather Strip, and Psychic TV, featuring Genesis P-Orridge.

Founded in Milwaukee in the early 1990s by Thomas L. Muschitz, Alien Faktor developed a distinctive sound that blends industrial noise, electronic dance rhythms, soundtrack influences, and elements of metal. Following a run of releases on Muschitz's own Decibel Records and a Top 25 placement on CMJ's Dance Chart, Alien Faktor went on hiatus at the end of the 1990s.

Now based in Madison, Wisconsin and reunited with bandmate Mike Hunsberger on guitar and programming, the duo has re-emerged with new material capturing the zeitgeist of modern society. In late 2025, inspired by his work in film and audio production, and disgusted with the state of the world, Thomas Muschitz began writing the first of many songs for their first album in almost 30 years.

Those sessions laid the creative groundwork for 'Stockholm Syndrome', ushering in a new chapter, retaining the project's foundations while directing its creative energy toward the present. 'Hanging By A Threat' transforms political despair into a musical act of defiance. Its message is direct: kindness is strength, violence is weakness, compassion is art, and hate is disease.

'I have felt sickened at the state of my nation, and to a larger extent, many of the same issues that seem to be infecting the world at large. Turning despair into anger, and clinging to the vestiges of hope, I did the one thing that i have always done. Create art. It was time to return, to raise my voice and speak loudly,' says Thomas L. Muschitz.

'My deepest desire is that this song is a rally cry among many other voices, a reminder that the power resides in the people, and we need to fight injustice, intolerance, fear, hate and this insidious rise of fascism, each of us in their own unique way.'

On 'Stockholm Syndrome', Alien Faktor revisits its classic 1990s sound through dark, cerebral electro-industrial music, shaped by fresh influences and modern production. Hard beats, noise effects, EBM synths, textural guitars, and psychedelic atmospheres expand the project's abrasive foundations into a broader, genre-bending sound. The album was mastered by Greg Reely, known for his work with pioneering industrial acts such as Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, numerous artists on the Nettwerk label, and other acts like Delerium, Fear Factory and Sarah McLaughlin.

Alien Faktor's recording career launched in 1994 with 'Abduction', the first-ever release on Decibel Records, followed by 'Desolate' (1995), 'Final Expenses' (1996) and 'Listen!' (1996). Hunsberger joined Alien Faktor for the 1997 album 'Arterial Spray... and Cattle Mutilations', which reached No. 20 on CMJ's Dance Top 25 in February 1998. Their music was also remixed by Joseph Bishara (Drown), Seibold (Hate Dept) and Matt Green (Spahn Ranch). Recording at Chicago Trax, The Warehouse and their own Milwaukee studio, The Womb, Alien Faktor worked within Chicago's industrial scene alongside figures like Chris Randall (Sister Machine Gun) and Van Christie (Die Warzau).

Alien Faktor has also earned recognition for remix work with Caustic, Purr Machine, Pain Station, Collide, Swamp Terrorists, Leather Strip, and Psychic TV, featuring Genesis P-Orridge, in addition to covering Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know' for the compilation 'Nod's Tacklebox o' Fun', released by Re-Constriction Records. More recently, Alien Faktor has covered MGMT's synth-heavy hit 'Time To Pretend'.

At the end of the 1990s, as the music landscape shifted for artists and labels amid broader changes in the music industry, Decibel Records closed their doors and Alien Faktor went on indefinite hiatus.

Tying the band's future and past, the album art for 'Stockholm Syndrome' was created by James Barany, painter and professor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, who also created the painting for the cover of 'Arterial Spray... and Cattle Mutilations'.

As of October 27th, 'Hanging by a Threat' is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The 'Stockholm Syndrome' album will be released on January 15th.

Credits

All tracks written by Thomas L. Muschitz except Track 2, music by Thomas L. Muschitz & lyrics by Matt Fanale

Thomas L. Muschitz - vocals, synths, programming, guitar, metal percussion

Mike Hunsberger - guitars (Tracks 1 & 10) and Bass (Track 10)

Matt Fanale - vocals (Track 2)

Steven Seibold - guitar, bass & additional production (Track 4)

Connie Ward - vocals (Track 8)

Produced, engineered & mixed by Thomas L. Muschitz

Mastered by Greg Reely

Publishing - Faktorsongs ASCAP 2026

Album UPC - 608657002622

CD Design by Henry Ingram

Album cover painting 'Nomenclature of Sierpinski' 2026 by James Barany

Tracklist

01 Hanging by a Threat

02 Mono No Mono

03 Downfall

04 Glacier Dropsy

05 Bathtub Djinn

06 Love the Sin Hate the Sinner

07 Tainted Flesh

08 Delusional

09 Slave Bells

10 Currency of Victimhood

11 Club Meth

12 End of Man

Photo Credit: Paige Gilberg



Photo Credit: Paige Gilberg

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