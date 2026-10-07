Alien Ant Farm Release 'GASLIGHTER' Single Ahead of Sick New World October 24

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Multi-platinum rock band Alien Ant Farm have released their new single and official music video, 'Gaslighter,' via Judge & Jury Records. The track will appear on the band's new album and arrives as Alien Ant Farm prepare to take their latest music to audiences around the world, with upcoming tour dates including an appearance at Sick New World and performances across the UK and Ireland.

'Gaslighter' takes aim at the liars, manipulators, and toxic relationships that can leave lasting scars. Alien Ant Farm turn the subject matter into a powerful anthem that builds toward a hopeful resolution.

Vocalist Dryden Mitchell explains:

'With hints of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine, we wrote a razor-edged gem that calls out the liars and manipulators in our lives. Do the ones we love the most end up burning us all in the end? This anthem rocks steadily and races toward a hopeful resolution. Light the fuses and burn all the liars!'

He adds, 'The song initially started out as a play on words, about how liars always speak in code. Native American service members who used their traditional tribal languages to send secret, unbreakable tactical messages during World War I and World War II. I found that interesting. And getting information from a lying loved one almost felt like this. Then Howard really liked 'Gaslighter' over 'Code Talker.' Str8 to the point. I went back in and honed the lyric to cut to the quick and hopefully reach as many people as possible, as I'm sure everyone has dealt with a gaslighter. Telling you you're crazy, when you know the truth.'

Adding another major dimension to the release, 'Gaslighter' is set to be featured in Stage Tour, the new rhythm-action game from RedOctane Games that brings a modern take on the guitar-driven music gaming experience. Stage Tour is scheduled for release December 10, 2026, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. It launches with 90+ licensed songs spanning six decades, 180+ authentic Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars to unlock, and 50+ selectable bandmates. Some of the already announced songs include tracks from Metallica, Slipknot, Megadeth, Ghost, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, Muse, Mötley Crüe, The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Static-X, and Avril Lavigne.

The inclusion of 'Gaslighter' gives fans another way to experience Alien Ant Farm's latest track while placing the band alongside some of rock's most recognizable names in one of the year's most anticipated new music-focused games.

'Gaslighter' marks the latest collaboration between Alien Ant Farm and the Judge & Jury Records production team, which brings together an impressive lineup of rock producers and musicians, including Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Papa Roach), Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace, Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Aerosmith, Buckcherry), and Joe Rickard (Breaking Benjamin, STARSET, In Flames).

The single arrives as Alien Ant Farm continue their return to the road, with the band set to bring their signature high-energy live show to audiences across the U.S., UK, and Ireland. The tour includes an appearance at the highly anticipated Sick New World festival in Ft. Worth, Texas on October 24th.

'Gaslighter' is available now on all streaming platforms via Judge & Jury Records.

Tour Dates

Oct 7: Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

Oct 9: Northampton, PA @ The Gin Mill and Grille

Oct 10: Newark, DE @ Halftime Sports Bar and Music Venue

Oct 11: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Oct 14: Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Oct 15: Kansas City, MO @ Alien Ant Farm

Oct 16: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

Oct 17: Lamar, CO @ The LaMar

Oct 24: Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Texas 2026 w/ AFI, Underoath, Evanescence, & more

Oct 30: Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy w/ Orgy, Skindred, & Spineshank

Oct 31: London, United Kingdom @ Alexandra Palace w/ Orgy, Skindred, & Spineshank

Nov 1: Bristol, United Kingdom @ Electric Bristol w/ Orgy & Spineshank

Nov 3: Leeds, United Kingdom @ Stylus

Nov 4: Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Liquid Room w/ newshapes

Nov 6: Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre w/ Skindred

Nov 7: Belfast, United Kingdom @ The Telegraph Building w/ Skindred

Alien Ant Farm is a Southern California alt-rock band known for fusing heavy riffs, catchy hooks, and an unmistakable sense of personality. Since forming in Riverside in 1996, the band has carved out a unique place in rock history; first exploding onto the global stage with their breakout 2001 album ANThology, which featured the hit single 'Movies' and their era-defining cover of Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal.' That record would go on to be certified multi-platinum, and its 25th anniversary is just around the corner in 2026; a milestone that underscores the band's enduring impact on the genre.

Comprised of Dryden Mitchell (vocals), Terry Corso (guitar), Mike Cosgrove (drums), and Tim Peugh (bass), Alien Ant Farm continues to push forward creatively while embracing their legacy. Known for their genre-defying approach to alternative rock and blending elements of metal, punk, prog, and pop, they've built a reputation for experimentation, evolution, and explosive live shows that have taken them around the world.

Across six studio albums, including TruANT (2003), Up in the Attic (2006), Always and Forever (2015), and most recently mAntras (2024), the band has explored everything from introspective struggles to full-blown anthemic rock with both emotional depth and sonic variety. Their latest work reflects a band that has grown up without losing the spark that made them stand out in the first place.

Currently, Alien Ant Farm is writing new music and continuing to tour, reconnecting with longtime fans while winning over new ones with every performance. Nearly three decades into their career, the band remains as passionate and driven as ever proving that reinvention and staying power can go hand in hand.

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