Alicia Keys Announced as 2020 Grammy Awards Host

After hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019, Alicia Keys will return and host the award show again in 2020.

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Since arriving on the scene in 2001 with her debut album, Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards.

Keys follows in the footsteps of Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell, the only two women to host the Grammys more than once (DeGeneres in 1996-97 and O'Donnell 1999-2000).

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards set to air Jan. 26, 2020 and will be executive produced by longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich.

This story was originally covered by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





