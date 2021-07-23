Alice Skye Releases New Album 'I Feel Better, But I Don't Feel Good'

This morning, Naarm-based Wergaia / Wemba Wemba songwriter and artist Alice Skye unveiled her long-awaited sophomore album, I Feel Better But I Don't Feel Good, via Island Records and Bad Apples Music.



"Alice Skye made a splash back in 2018 with her piano-driven, award-winning debut Friends with Feelings, yet [I Feel Better] sees the Australian songwriter reach a whole new level," FLOOD Magazine's Kim March writes in a track-by-track review.



Preceded by its title track in 2019, I Feel Better was officially announced earlier this year with singles "Stay In Bed", "Party Tricks," and "Grand Ideas," the latter of which premiered on triple j's Home & Hosed in February and was praised by NME as "a driving rock piece about toxic relationships."



The Jen Cloher-produced sophomore effort also marks Skye's first release with prolific Indigenous label Bad Apples Music since signing early last year. The label aims to use music as a platform for social change and fostering the talent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.



After being highlighted as a featured artist at SXSW last year and collaborating with Moby on his latest album Reprise, Skye is set to return to live events with a national co-headlining tour in Australia with Elizabeth throughout July. following recent dates supporting The Avalanches' return to the stage and performing with and alongside Midnight Oil on their Makarrata Live tour.

Listen here: