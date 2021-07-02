Alice Pisano Releases Joyous New Single 'Open Up'

Alice Pisano has released her brand new single 'Open Up'. The track is a joyous synth-pop anthem which has seen great support from Spotify today (July 2nd) who have featured the song in Italy's New Music Friday playlist.

'Open Up' has been written by Alice and produced with Troy Miller (Emeli Sandé, Jamie Cullum) with additional production by John Foyle (Years & Years, Maisie Peters). It's a straightforward but extremely well crafted love song. Alice's rich vocals and tastefully layered harmonies ride among tropical tinged synths and a high-flying euphoric chorus ready to set summer alight.

Regarding the single Alice says, "I wanted to write an uplifting love song, both lyrically and musically... something to get people moving and in a good mood. I kept the lyrics quite simple, like I wish love was! 'Open Up' is about finding someone who feels like home, someone you can truly be yourself around. A safe haven, after all the broken hearts and disappointments."

'Open Up' is the third single from Alice Pisano in 2021 and follows the release of the tender ballad 'Seventeen' and the upbeat pop track 'Crush' . Released independently, the tracks received huge support from Spotify, with 'Crush' featuring in 10 New Music Friday playlists across the world including Global, while also achieving support from the likes of Clash, Amazing Radio and more. Both tracks charted in the iTunes Pop Chart.

Alice made a bright entrance to the scene with her debut EP Celebrate Life in 2019. The title track was a tearaway hit achieving over 3.6 million streams on Spotify and receiving great radio support from BBC Introducing alongside spins on the national Dutch Radio NPO Radio 2.

The new songs from Alice Pisano in 2021 prove the captivating diversity of the fast rising artist. Her emotive vocals and strong pop songwriting lead the charge whether she is performing an intimate ballad or an upbeat anthem and the new songs prove to be an exciting taste of her wide-ranging abilities set to continue to make waves this year.

