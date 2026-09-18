Ali Tod Releases 'Down' Single Ahead of Self-Titled Album

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Scottish-born and West Virginia-based singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist Ali Tod has been carving a path all her own, with a stamp of approval from Brandi Carlile.

Currently on tour in Europe as a part of MusiSHEans – a collective run by Judith Beckedorf (Germany) and Karlijn Langendijk (Netherlands) who aim to inspire and encourage more women to pick up the guitar – Tod has released her lead single, 'Down,' in advance of her upcoming self-titled album, due out October 23rd, 2026.

Beginning with a beautiful, angelic acoustic intro, the song quickly shifts to a head-bopping soulful and percussive rhythm. The stripped down nature of the song is easy on the ears, though the energy and emotion comes through strong.

'Don't want to replay every single thing you said / And all these thoughts that keep swimming in my head / I don't want to feel this way, I want to have control / But I can't stop this thing that's screaming from my soul / I'm going down / But you won't see me fall,' she sings with conviction.

The instrumental bridge breakdown is a signature moment in the song, putting Tod's top tier guitar playing at the forefront, followed up by one last powerhouse vocal chorus. 'Down' is an anthem meant to empower and inspire.

'I wrote ['Down'] in a particular moment of despair during Covid, when I had an unrequited love with my friend,' states Tod. 'It's about falling hard for someone, and trying to hide it.'

'Down' officially introduces Tod's upcoming Kaki King-produced debut self-titled album. The record marks a new chapter in her artistic journey, placing songwriting and connection at the center of her work while retaining the innovative guitar playing that has become her signature.

About Ali Tod

Ali Tod is a Scottish-born, Appalachian-based singer-songwriter and guitarist known for electrifying live performances that transform a single acoustic guitar into a full-band experience. Combining percussive fingerstyle techniques, live looping and emotionally resonant songwriting, she creates performances that are both technically captivating and deeply human.

A seasoned international performer, Ali has appeared on stages across North America, Europe and Australasia. She has shared the stage with Brandi Carlile on multiple occasions, going from fan to bona fide festival performer. She recorded her second EP 'Lumbini '20' in the private studio of Rodrigo y Gabriela, and recently performed alongside Gabriela at the San Francisco Film Festival.

While her guitar work has earned recognition in the acoustic music world, Ali's greatest strength lies in her ability to connect with audiences through memorable songs and compelling live performances. Her powerhouse vocals and distinctive Scottish humor have endeared her to audiences all over the world, and her music bridges the gap between virtuosic musicianship and honest storytelling, drawing listeners in with equal parts energy, vulnerability and authenticity.

Ali's forthcoming album, produced by acclaimed guitarist and composer Kaki King, represents a significant artistic evolution, placing songwriting firmly at the center while retaining the innovative guitar work that has become her signature. Supporting the release, Ali will perform throughout Europe as part of the 2026 MusiSHEans Guitar Tour, before launching the new record in the Fall of 2026.

Upcoming Shows

9/18 - Uitgeest, NL – Dorpshuis De Zwaan

9/19 - Wuppertal, DE – Bürgerbahnhof

9/20 - Vorden, NL – Kasteel Hackfort

9/25 - Florence, IT – Six Bars Jail

9/27 - Horgen, CH – Atelier Hinterrüti

9/28 - Aachen, DE – Domkeller

10/15 - Baltimore, MD – Sofar Sounds

10/28 - New York City, NY – The Bitter End (official album release show)

11/6 - Philadelphia, PA – The Fallser Club

11/14 - Capon Bridge, WV – The River House

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