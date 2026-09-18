Brandy Clark to Release THE BIRD Album January 15; TAKE FLIGHT WORLD TOUR 2027

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Brandy Clark will release her new album, the bird, January 15 via Reprise Records. Ahead of the release, Clark has unveiled a new song from the project, 'American Roots.'

Written by Clark, Michael Pollack ('Dear Insecurity,' 'Flowers') and Griff Clawson, the song draws inspiration from Woody Guthrie's 'This Land Is Your Land' and celebrates America as a place of unity, reflecting on shared experiences and connections. It has been met with an overwhelming response when performed live, eliciting spontaneous mid-song standing ovations.

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Los Angeles' Sunset Sound with her road band—Gabe Burdulia, Amanda McCoy and Erin Nelson—the bird is a deeply human record that examines the search for connection in a world often defined by division. Across the album's 11 tracks, including collaborations with Rosanne Cash and SistaStrings, Clark explores love, loss, isolation, and what it means to belong.

'My hope is that listeners will feel as inspired and entertained by this body of work as we did while making it,' shares Clark. 'We had such a great time bringing these songs to life in the studio, and I hope that spirit comes through. More than anything, I hope everyone who listens can find a little piece of themselves somewhere in these songs.'

A powerful live performer, Clark will embark on her extensive 'Take Flight World Tour' next year, with newly confirmed shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Charleston and Atlanta, among many others. Tickets for the tour go on sale today at 10:00am local time, with full details available at www.brandyclarkmusic.com.

The new music arrives on the heels of Clark being named one of The New York Times' 'The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,' further cementing her place as one of the most respected and influential voices in modern music. Clark appears alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, with The New York Times praising the trio as 'Music Row pros par excellence, brilliant practitioners of the time-honored tradecraft: crisp hooks, witty wordplay, brisk storytelling, songs that click and whir like little machines' and goes on to call Clark, 'a star recording artist in her own right.'

One of her generation's most esteemed songwriters and musicians, Clark earned Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards for 'Dear Insecurity,' a deeply personal track featuring 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. The song appears on her self-titled album, produced by Carlile and widely hailed as a defining work, with outlets like Forbes, Variety, and Billboard praising her exceptional songwriting and vocal artistry.

Beyond her solo work, Clark's songwriting credits include standout tracks such as 'A Beautiful Noise,' the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves' 'Follow Your Arrow,' and Miranda Lambert's 'Mama's Broken Heart.' She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator McAnally. For the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.

Most recently, she performed 'Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)' at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson—a reimagined take on her Grammy-nominated song 'Trailblazer,' originally co-written with Lainey Wilson and Lambert.

The Bird Track List

1. The Loner And The Lonely

2. Tower

3. Still Found You

4. Goodnight Los Angeles

5. And The Sun Said To The Moon

6. American Roots

7. The Bird

8. Astronaut (feat. SistaStrings)

9. Stranger On A Plane

10. Old Woman (feat. Rosanne Cash)

11. If There's Someone You Love

Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates

September 26—Sisters, OR—2026 Sisters Folk Festival

October 4—Simpsonville, SC—Fall Fest with Amy Grant & Mac McAnally

November 3—Basel, Switzerland—Baloise Session

January 22—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether

January 23—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre

January 24—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall

January 28—Berkeley, CA—The Freight

January 29—Petaluma, CA—Mystic Theatre

January 30—Ukiah, CA—SPACE Theater

January 31—Eugene, OR—Hult Center For The Performing Arts – Soreng Theater

February 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

February 5—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

February 6—Spokane, WA—Bing Crosby Theatre

March 18—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

March 19—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery Philadelphia

March 20—Munhall, PA—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 21—Boston, MA—City Winery Boston

March 23—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall

March 25—Old Saybrook, CT—The Kate (The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center)

March 26—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center

March 27—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall

April 2—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

April 3—Charleston, SC—Music Farm

April 4—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

April 8—Newark, OH—The Midland Theatre

April 9—Wabash, IN—Eagles Theatre*

April 10—West Bend, WI—The Bend Theatre

April 11—Chicago, IL—City Winery

April 30—Cedar Park, TX—The Haute Spot

May 1—Arlington, TX—Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

May 2—New Braunfels, TX—Brauntex Theatre

*Pre-sale September 29, on-sale October 2 at 10:00am local at www.brandyclarkmusic.com

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen



Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen

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