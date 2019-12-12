Alexa Villa Premieres 'Seriously Fierce' Video

Los Angeles rock/pop artist Alexa Villa premieres the "seriously fierce" video for "Own It" on BlackBook.com, today. Released through Sign From The Universe Entertainment, "Own It" made its radio debut on Alternative 91x San Diego program "Loudspeaker".



Written and produced by Alexa, the "80s driven, explosive single" features her "powerful vocals and hooking melodies that takes us back to the heydays of the Glam Metal era." ( - VENTS Magazine )



"...a female rocker prone to flamboyant sartorial choices and high-octane Warped Tour shows..." - Blackbook



"Don't let her colorful, and unique style fool you, she's a talented songwriter and classically trained pianist who's been performing from a young age..." - AllAccess.com



All parts were written on the piano from Alexa's home studio and later transposed for bass, guitar and synth parts. "Own It" was written as a mantra to herself that no matter the struggles, attitude is everything.

"I wrote this song about taking ownership of a situation and taking charge of your life regardless of circumstance or pushback," says Alexa. "I really feel that attitude is everything and can get you far. This song is a reminder to myself of just that.



She added, "I was inspired by the Spielberg story and how he supposedly got his start by sneaking into Universal and commandeering an unoccupied office."



About Alexa Villa: Alexa began her music career at the age of 7 when she started taking piano lessons and playing at her school talent shows, local recitals and singing/harmonizing in theater shows. Alexa has performed along the west coast performing for Warped Tour, and opening for acts like The Darkness, Drake Bell, Alexander Jean, Mark Ballas, and Ryan Cabrera to name a few.



"Singer-keyboardist Alexa Villa projects a natural confidence, an admirable all-in swagger that leaves the listener convinced of her commitment to every word she sings." - Music Connection



"...tantalizing new video... a scorching and sexy vision of a romance gone wrong, and the emotional scars that many can bare." - AXS

