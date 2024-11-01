Alex Sampson Releases New Holiday Single 'Lost in New York'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson shares his new holiday single “Lost In New York” out now via Warner Records.

"Home Alone 2: Lost In New York is one of my favorite movies and I watch it with my family every holiday season. I've always dreamed of being in New York City for the holidays with my loved ones. 'Lost In New York' is a fun play on one of my favorite movies and wanting to make the holiday spirit last all year," says Alex.

The balladic new track sets the scene for a cozy winter holiday season in New York. Fluttering sweet keys underlay yearning lyricism. A convincing melodic chorus sings out, “Let’s get lost in NY / runaway, baby don’t look back, making Christmas last all year,” Sampson captures the paradoxical nature of the holidays, illustrating how they can make someone feel filled with warmth and love. A nostalgic romantic begs for innocent precariousness, “Say the word and it's yours / tell me, why would it be so bad making Christmas last all year?”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Alex Sampson will be joining Alexander Stewart on tour for select dates. A full routing can be found below. The new single arrives in the wake of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Hopeless Romantic EP released this September. Recently, Alex appeared on America’s Got Talent where he performed songs from his Hopeless Romantic EP such as “If You Were My Girl” and “Pretty Baby,” and “Wallflower.”

Tour Dates:

11.17.24 11.19.24 11.20.24 11.25.24 11.29.24 12.1.24 Vancouver, BC Calgary, BC Edmonton, AB Winnipeg, MB Toronto, ON Montreal, QC Vogue Theater* Palace Theater* Midway Music Hall* Park Theater* Danforth Music Hall* Mtelus*

*Opening For Alexander Stewart

About Alex Sampson:

Alex Sampson has consistently affirmed himself as a dynamic vocalist and diverse creative. Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this leading up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision. All of this led to his appearance as a contestant on season 19 of America’s Got Talent and his new ep, Hopeless Romantic. 2024 is set to be a breakout year for the rising pop powerhouse with even more coming soon!

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

