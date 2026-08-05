Alex Hirsch to Release New Americana Single MEMORY LANE

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Alex Hirsch has released a new single called MEMORY LANE, a country and Americana ballad centered on the pull of the past and the people who remain in memory long after they have gone. Built around lap steel guitar and layered harmonies, the song settles into an unhurried groove meant to evoke quiet reflection rather than regret.

'Memory Lane' opens with an invitation into Hirsch's storytelling. 'Put another log on the fire, pour another glass of wine, and I'll tell you my story about faded love and glory,' he sings, setting up a song built around reflection rather than regret. The chorus carries that same nostalgic pull forward: 'Taking a ride down memory lane, just a left turn after pleasure and pain, the way I feel I just can't explain, driving down memory lane,' a line that captures the song's core idea, that some feelings need only be revisited, not explained.

The song's inspiration comes from an ordinary moment turned meaningful. Songwriter Carl Paradise wrote 'Memory Lane' after a visit to an old liquor store on a semi rural road west of Boston, Massachusetts, where he noticed a regular customer making small talk with the clerk behind the counter. That quiet scene stirred decades of memory about his time living in and around Boston, grounding the song's imagery in a real place and a real feeling, and giving the track its unmistakably lived in quality.

Hirsch's musical story stretches back to 1976, when he began playing guitar and piano as a child in Reseda, California. At ten years old, his father rented him an upright piano and arranged lessons with Dennis Considine, setting him on a path that soon led him to The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Steely Dan, the artists who continue to shape his sound today. He is the son of actor Judd Hirsch, though his own musical identity, rooted in Americana storytelling and classic songwriting craft, is entirely his own.

'Memory Lane' was built with a full band of seasoned collaborators. Hirsch takes on lead vocal and piano duties, joined by Lauren King on harmony and background vocals, Steve 'Steel' Moonrider on lap steel guitar, Mike Frederick on drums, and Ron Marcus on bass. Mark Charles Hattersley adds organ and tambourine and served as mix engineer, while Matthew Alexander and Parker Freeman handled recording engineering. Hirsch produced the track alongside Paradise, who also mastered the recording, rounding out a tight knit creative team that gives the song its warm, organic feel.

'Memory Lane' arrives as the first single from Hirsch's forthcoming album of the same name, 'Memory Lane.' Currently based in Michigan, Hirsch continues to write and record from the studio, with the door open to forming a full band for live performances as the song finds its audience.

'Memory Lane' marks a compelling entry point for an artist whose musical roots run deep and whose songwriting continues to grow with each release.

The song was written by Carl Paradise, who drew inspiration from a visit to an old liquor store on a rural road.

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