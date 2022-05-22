Alex Chapman Drops Dance-Pop Hit, 'Horsey,' Featuring Kim Petras

Dance-pop artist and DJ Alex Chapman has released his new single "HORSEY" featuring pop sensation Kim Petras. PRESS HERE to listen to "HORSEY ft. Kim Petras," a surefire club banger and tongue-in-cheek anthem which is as much a response to smash club hits such as Duck Sauce's "Barbara Streisand" as it is a love letter to queerness. "I'm so excited for people to hear this song," shares Alex. "It's my introduction as an artist in a way, and it tells you what I am all about-dance music, having fun, and high-quality stupidity." Closing out Pride month with a bang, Alex will be DJing New York Pride's official two-day Pride Island event on Sunday, June 26 alongside a lineup that includes Lil' Kim, Kim Petras, Shenseea, Netta, and more. PRESS HERE for tickets. Making a name for himself for commanding dancefloors at large scale events night-after-night and becoming a nightlife mainstay after spinning for the likes of Jeremy Scott, Dior, Moschino, Spotify, and many more as the likes of Cardi B, Charli XCX, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Lizzo, and The Weeknd, watched on, Alex also opened for Kim Petras' North American and European tours - becoming an overnight sensation in the process - before co-writing on her forthcoming debut album. Receiving praise from Billboard, Buzzfeed, Paper Magazine, NYLON, and more for his early work as a DJ, and being called "a much-needed antidote to hip hop's hypermasculinity" by The New York Times, Alex used self-isolation to tirelessly work on his own original music; investing thousands of hours into songwriting and teaching himself how to produce, all while finding freedom in carving his own line and dedicating his music to centering queer people and creating more space for individuality. After entering the industry as a show promoter and music journalist, Alex has been on the frontlines of pop music experimentation ever since enrolling in a music conservatory and offsetting classical guitar lessons with pop music analysis. Now, setting his sights on becoming "the gay Calvin Harris," Alex has realized his ability to upend the pop structure after remixing tracks for artists such as Slayyyter, Zolita, and Gia Woods, and has found his identity as the ultimate escape artist - allowing listeners to experience the freedom of losing themselves in fun.