Alewya Shares Boddhi Satva Remix of 'Ethiopia'

Today, London-based artist, illustrator and sculptor Alewya has released a Boddhi Satva remix of her COLORS session hit and EP stand out track "Ethiopia." The song appeared on Alewya's debut EP Panther In Mode released in the fall of 2021 via Because London.

"Ethiopia (Boddhi Satva Ancestral Soul Dub)" shows a different side to "Ethiopia," imbuing the song with an effortless dub groove allowing Alewya's vocals to float between space and time. The pairing of Satva and Alewya is an inspired one, leading to a remix that is a fitting tribute to the original whilst having a new power that allows it to stand alone.

Panther In Mode is a stunning six-track exploration that provides a glimpse into the world of one of the most exceptional new artists. Across its six tracks, Panther In Mode finds the lauded London-based Ethiopian-Egyptian musician, producer, illustrator and sculptor blurring the line between African indebted rhythms and the cutting edge electronic sounds of London. To-date, Alewya's music has received acclaim from The New York Times, The FADER, Billboard, Consequence, DJ Mag, OkayPlayer, Dazed, i-D and more.

Alewya is a multifaceted creative who, when not making music, can be found illustrating and sculpting. The translation of Alewya's name from Arabic means "most high" or "the highest," so it's fitting that her music centres around the idea of transcendence.

After spending four years in New York, she returned to west London where she was raised. Alewya, of Egyptian and Ethiopian descent, grew up nestled in a community rich with diaspora from around the globe. It was here where she received a nourishing musical education that can be heard throughout her music.

Both her music and art are deep broodings through euphoria, heartache, melancholy and back again. Alewya is challenging you to remember the last time you really felt connected. And as she finds the connections between disparate worlds, Alewya wants to make you feel, and make you dance.

Listen to the new remix here: