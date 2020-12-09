Alaska Reid Shares 'Warm' Single & Video

Known for her critically acclaimed band Alyeska, Alaska Reid has stepped out on her own for the upcoming Big Bunny EP, a collection of short stories in songs out this Friday, December 11 on Terrible Records. Today the Montana-bred, Los Angeles-based artist shared final single "Warm" - produced by Max Hershenow (MS MR) & A. G. Cook (Charli XCX, Jónsi, PC Music), who also directed the video - along with an early listen to the EP on Atwood Magazine. The track follows "Boys From Town," "Oblivion" and "Big Bunny," also featured on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist and Gorilla vs. Bear's Blog Radio on SiriusXMU.

Alaska explains: "'Warm' is a retrospective about playing shows and hanging around LA in my late teens / early twenties and feeling pretty lonely within it all. The song spans Montana and Los Angeles - A. G. Cook and I recreated that in the video, going between the two, shooting at the beach and then in my hometown between the Yellowstone River & the train tracks."

Alaska's Big Bunny EP tells the story of her life growing up in Montana chasing rabbits, singing in local bars and rodeos - and her partial move to Los Angeles, playing the scene as a teenager and grappling with a sense of displacement between the two places that feel like home. Her music also comes from different worlds - a little Joni Mitchell meets Dinosaur Jr. and Paul Westerberg, the singer-songwriter joins poignant lyricism with fuzzed out alternate tunings, merging organic and electronic elements to create captivating stories of her and her sisters (including actress/artist Lilliya Scarlett Reid, who directed the video for "Oblivion") & other young women characters.

Before going fully solo, Alaska's band project Alyeska recorded an EP entitled Crush . Produced by John Agnello (Sonic Youth, Kurt Vile, Dinosaur Jr.), it was the final album recorded at The Magic Shop legendary studio, following a lineage including David Bowie's Blackstar, Arcade Fire's The Suburbs, plus Lou Reed, Sonic Youth, Blondie and beyond. From a converted one-room schoolhouse in Park County, Montana to playing dive bars on the Sunset Strip in LA and eventually recording in New York City, Alaska's journey is just beginning: "I've been scuttling around the scene since I was 14, first as an Americana/country chick and then as a band chick, and now I'm arriving at a more unfiltered self. Some of these songs have grown up with me. I'm excited to release them because the lyrics mean something to me, but also because it has been a long time in the works. It's a diary of my life."

Watch the video here: