Alannah McCready Releases New Single, 'Can I Call'

After garnering strong support for her most recent single, "Something Like That," singer-songwriter Alannah McCready has now released a new single titled "Can I Call." The song tells the story of a long-distance relationship; a couple is living on two separate coasts, one of them is chasing their dreams and working to create a better life for them both. The song describes the multitude of feelings accompanying such a situation, including being in love, experiencing loneliness, and having hope for the future.The track is available on all streaming platforms today. To listen to the track, click HERE.

"Can I Call" is a mid-tempo duet between McCready and Will Gittens, who is one of McCready's co-writers on the track. The pair wrote the song with Sterling "David" Gittens Jr. who also served as the producer of the track. The track features guitar-focused, bare-bones production that aligns with the song's wistful melody and helps to embody the melancholy feeling of missing a loved one. "Can I Call" also highlights McCready's angelic, poignant vocals as well as the rich harmonies between McCready and Will Gittens.

Alannah described the relatable nature of the song, explaining, "In the simplest terms possible, 'Can I Call' is a song about a long-distance relationship. The track describes the feeling of not knowing the next time you will see your loved one and how difficult that separation can be. The song also explores the idea that even when your significant other is far away, if you know that you can call them at any time, day or night, that will bring you comfort, and you will be able to get through more than you think. I think this message will hit home with a lot of couples who might be far away from each other these days."

"Can I Call" and McCready's previous release, "Something Like That," will appear on McCready's upcoming EP, due out in 2022. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Alannah McCready was born near Minneapolis, MN, and has loved a diverse range of music since a very young age. She attended the University of Madison, WI, on a full athletic scholarship for women's hockey. Her passion for music never left completely, yet her involvement with the college and pro sports worlds did not allow a great deal of time to pursue other interests.

Upon graduating, McCready took a job doing PR for a sports management company in New York and began writing music again. Her uncle, a recording artist in Los Angeles, gave her a connection to a music producer in Nashville, who urged her to come to visit and test out a few songs. To her delight, she was told by professionals that, yes, she should be pursuing a professional musical path. She packed up her bags and moved south and has been honing her craft ever since.

McCready is taking her can-do attitude and confidence learned from playing a primarily male-dominated sport to her music career. She takes her creativity seriously but with a healthy dose of fun and playfulness for her craft. For more information about Alannah McCready, please visit www.AlannahMcCready.com and follow her on Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo Credits: Alex Berger - Weird Candy Creative Group