Alan Jackson's 'Last Call: One More For The Road' Tour Taps Hailey Whitters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star Hailey Whitters is the latest country music talent tapped to join Alan Jackson as a special guest on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. She’ll open for the music icon Saturday, November 16 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah for the concert that’ll round out the 2024 leg of his tour.

The last couple years have seen Hailey Whitters’ career skyrocket as she was named New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and earned a Best New Artist nomination at the CMA Awards. The Iowa-born artist scored big with her breakthrough single, “Everything She Ain’t,” a platinum-selling success from her album, Raised, which was Rolling Stone’s #1 country album of the year. She has toured with Shania Twain, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and others. Her most recent release is the six-song EP, I’m in Love.

Jackson has long been a supporter of new and emerging talent, having showcased a long list of then-relatively-unknown artists on the road over the years. Whitters finds herself in the company of such established country hitmakers as Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Young, Sara Evans, Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina, among many others.

Whitters joins Chris Young, Lee Ann Womack, and Jon Pardi on the list of artists Jackson has asked to join him on this landmark tour. Like all other stops, these concerts will mark the last time the Country Music Hall of Famer will ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in each city, offering one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter in concert.

Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour finds the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night. He kicked off the tour in August and is playing to standing-room crowds from the first notes of “Gone Country” through ballads like “Remember When” and the still-reverent “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” and lengthy encores where he still autographs and signs countless hats, t-shirts and other items.

Special guests for the 2025 leg of the tour will be announced in the coming weeks. Singer-songwriter James Carothers, who got his start at AJ’s Good Time Bar (the multi-level honky-tonk Jackson owns and operates in Nashville), will also appear at all shows.

Tickets and tour information for Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour are available at alanjackson.com. VIP experiences are available. A dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research, and each dollar will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors.

Photo credit: Harper Smith

Comments