Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Planet'

“Planet” – the new single from Aidan Bissett – is out today. The story behind the song is a reminder that inspiration often comes when you least expect it. Bissett recalls, “I got ghosted – but got this song out of it.” He wrote “Planet” with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Bebe Rexha), who also produced, and singer-songwriter Sophie Cates (Lauv, Flume).

The song leads off the deluxe edition of his Supernova EP, which was released today by Capitol Records. Download / stream HERE. Hailing Bissett as a Pop Rising Artist to Watch 2024, Rolling Stone said, “His nostalgic brand of indie-pop is as catchy as it is swoon-worthy, a combo you can hear on last year's EP Supernova.” Bissett, who has amassed over one billion combined global streams in his career to date, is one of the Spotify Pop Rising 2024 Artists To Watch and also appears on TIDAL's Artists to Watch in 2024 list.

Bissett gave fans their first listen to “Planet” when he performed the song live throughout his sold-out U.S. and UK/EU 2023 headline tours. Tickets are on sale HERE for his spring 2024 North American headline run, which will kick off on April 16 in Neumos in Seattle. The Supernova: How's It Gonna End? Tour will include shows at the El Rey in Los Angeles (April 23) and the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn (May 7). See below for full itinerary or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293969®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aidanbissett.com%2Ftour%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Supernova Deluxe EP also includes “Sick,” which Ones To Watch praised as walking the “thematic tightrope of sweaty, underground NY club and radio-ready indie pop anthem,” going on to note: “Bissett opens up with the effortlessly cool delivery of an early Julian Casablancas, pairing the indie rock charm of The Strokes with his own fevered delivery to craft an irresistible cocktail of overflowing emotions.” Ladygunn said, “With a pen that is dipped in honesty and vulnerability, he crafts lyrics that delve into the complexities of human emotions.”

AIDAN BISSETT – SUPERNOVA: HOW'S IT GONNA END? TOUR

4/16 - Seattle, WA - - Neumos

4/17 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

4/19 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

4/20 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

4/22 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

4/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

4/26 - Houston, TX - - House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

4/28 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

4/29 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

4/30 - Chicago, IL - - Lincoln Hall

5/2 - Detroit, MI - - - El Club

5/3 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

5/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

5/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/9 - Charlotte, NC - - Visulite Theater

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

5/11 - Atlanta, GA - - Loft at Center Stage

5/14 - Orlando, FL - - The Plaza Live

5/15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Photo Credit: Charlotte Alex