Aidan Bissett Releases New Single 'Bloom'

Indie-pop singer and songwriter Aidan Bissett returns with the new soaring single “Bloom.” Measured, introspective, and rife with new wave nostalgia, the track beautifully hints at this rising star’s massive potential. Alongside the release comes a stunning music video that showcases Bissett's unique charisma and charm. It follows on the heels of April's "Out of My League."

“All of the roads led me to you, stars on the ceiling in my living room," he begins the song over a contemplative beat, pulsing piano and bass. “You’re in a white dress, bumming a cigarette — that memory's blue." Emotions overcome Bissett as he reaches the chorus, which floats on layers of harmonies: “Burn my black and white world down to the ground, you make everything bloom.”

For the video, the 20-year-old takes to the hills, delivering "Bloom" surrounded by gorgeous green hillsides and distant mountains. Clad in baggy green slacks and a floral sweater, Bissett sings and plays guitar, conjuring another era in the world of pop music—to dazzling effect. He was born to captivate audiences with his artfully crafted pop songs as this so emphatically proves.

“Bloom” arrives a month after Bissett treated fans to his infectious pop gem “Out of My League” and the combustible “A Song for Her.” Just recently, the newcomer marked a special moment—racking up 410 million combined global streams across platforms. Bissett, who will make his festival debut at Lollapalooza in August, is currently touring the U.S. this spring with Capitol Records label mates Valley.

Now, with “Bloom,” the rising artist has a new, show-stopping track for fans and newcomers who see him take the stage in person.

Aidan Bissett 2023 Tour Dates

All dates with Valley except *

6/2 Detroit, MI —Saint Andrews Hall

6/3 Columbus, OH—The Bluestone

8/5 Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza*

Photo Credit - Brooke James