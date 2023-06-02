Aidan Bissett Releases New Single 'Bloom'

“Bloom” arrives a month after Bissett treated fans to his infectious pop gem “Out of My League” and the combustible “A Song for Her.”

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Indie-pop singer and songwriter Aidan Bissett returns with the new soaring single “Bloom.” Measured, introspective, and rife with new wave nostalgia, the track beautifully hints at this rising star’s massive potential. Alongside the release comes a stunning music video that showcases Bissett's unique charisma and charm. It follows on the heels of April's "Out of My League."

“All of the roads led me to you, stars on the ceiling in my living room," he begins the song over a contemplative beat, pulsing piano and bass. “You’re in a white dress, bumming a cigarette — that memory's blue." Emotions overcome Bissett as he reaches the chorus, which floats on layers of harmonies: “Burn my black and white world down to the ground, you make everything bloom.”

For the video, the 20-year-old takes to the hills, delivering "Bloom" surrounded by gorgeous green hillsides and distant mountains. Clad in baggy green slacks and a floral sweater, Bissett sings and plays guitar, conjuring another era in the world of pop music—to dazzling effect. He was born to captivate audiences with his artfully crafted pop songs as this so emphatically proves. 

“Bloom” arrives a month after Bissett treated fans to his infectious pop gem “Out of My League” and the combustible “A Song for Her.” Just recently, the newcomer marked a special moment—racking up 410 million combined global streams across platforms. Bissett, who will make his festival debut at Lollapalooza in August, is currently touring the U.S. this spring with Capitol Records label mates Valley.

Now, with “Bloom,” the rising artist has a new, show-stopping track for fans and newcomers who see him take the stage in person.

Aidan Bissett 2023 Tour Dates

All dates with Valley except *

6/2 Detroit, MI —Saint Andrews Hall

6/3 Columbus, OH—The Bluestone

8/5 Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza*

Photo Credit - Brooke James



RELATED STORIES - Music

Gal Pal Release New Album This and Other Gestures Photo
Gal Pal Release New Album 'This and Other Gestures'

The record is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood.

lovelytheband Release Highly-Anticipated Album if were being honest Photo
lovelytheband Release Highly-Anticipated Album 'if we're being honest'

Alt-pop trio lovelytheband released their third full length album, if we’re being honest, via the band’s own record label, happy accident, in partnership with Vydia. The album includes the band’s latest single, “sail away,” which currently boasts over 45M streams globally, hit #3 on the Alternative Radio charts, and got the remix treatment.

KILTRO Release Sophomore Album Underbelly Photo
KILTRO Release Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

The album was teased by three previously released singles, including “Softy” released earlier this week, the thoughtful “All the Time in the World” which serves as a reminder to stop and take a breath when the world is in a spiral, and the albums lead single, “Guanaco.' Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

Kelly Clarkson Drops i hate love With Steve Martin From New Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'i hate love' With Steve Martin From New Album

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'i hate love,' the a new song from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' The track features Steve Martin on the banjo. Clarkson's new album will be released later this month, also featuring a collaboration with Sheila L. Plus, watch a performance video of the song!


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New AlbumMadison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New Album
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times SquareWAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out NowJhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out Now
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE