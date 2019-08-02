Afrojack Pumps It Up With New Single Out Today

Throughout his notable career, Grammy-winning DJ and producer Afrojack always exhibits the ability to kickstart any atmosphere, and his latest release on his Wall Recordings label is a perfect example of how he can pump up any crowd. 'Bass is Kicking' is a loud, energetic song that shows why the Dutchman is one of dance music's most esteemed acts and is the third single from his upcoming Press Play 2 EP.

Between the lively drums and bass drops, 'Bass is Kicking' is an upbeat track that will knock listeners off their seats. The single has the ability to electrify the night and turn any event into a party.

Afrojack: "When people hear this track, I want them to know that they're in for a good time. I chose beats that I thought no one would be able to resist moving to. The bass drop gives it that free feeling!"

Named the #8 DJ in the world by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll of 2018 (marking his eighth consecutive year of appearing in the Top 12), Afrojack is one of the most popular dance music acts of today and a sought-after producer. Throughout the years, he has worked with everyone from Pitbull to Sting and Beyoncé, won a Grammy for his and David Guetta's remix of Madonna's 'Revolver', and released an array of diverse hits. This year, having just released multiple collaborations, Afrojack continues to follow suit, and dominate dance floors across the globe. This summer, Afrojack has released global crossover Cut It Up with K-pop superstar CL and Japanese megastars PKCZ®, Reach with BJ The Chicago Kid and We Got That Cool with Icona Pop and Yves V - the track is available on over 40 streaming playlists worldwide.





