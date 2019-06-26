Afro Nation Ghana Locks In Second Wave Of Artists

Afro Nation have dropped the second wave of artists for its maiden African edition, with J Hus, Medikal,Russ MB, Santi and Tion Wayne all added to the already vibrant lineup that includes the likes of Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Not3s and Yxng Bane.



Bringing together the global African community from 27th-30th December in Accra, Ghana, the festival follows the recent news that all tickets for this August's event in Europe - spearheaded by the likes ofFemi Kuti, Davido, WizKid, Burna Boy, Busy Signal, Octavian and many more - remarkably sold out in the space of just 36 hours.



Celebrating all things afrobeats, hip-hop, UK rap, reggae and dancehall, the party on the country's golden sands will see party goers enjoy celebrations across Ghana's sun-soaked coastline, surrounded by beach bars and beautiful lagoons. With the edges of Accra proving a renowned surfers paradise, the gorgeous landscapes pair idyllic laid-back day vibes with raucous evening parties amid the tropical haven.

With Afro Nation playing host to a wealth of A-list stars for its African debut, more details can be found atwww.afronation.com.

