Afro Nation Ghana Announce Headliner Wiley

Afro Nation have announced six more incredible artists will join their maiden African edition on 27th - 30th December in Accra, Ghana, including Wiley, Sneakbo, Seyi Shay, Runtown and more.

Bringing together the global African community, Afro Nation Ghana follows on from the groundbreaking European festival - spearheaded by the likes of Femi Kuti, Davido, WizKid, Burna Boy, Busy Signal, Octavian and many more - which sold out in the space of just 36 hours.

Joining an already star-studded list of headliners in December including 6lack, Alkaline, Burna Boy, D'Banj, Davido, Olamide, R2bees, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy will be none other than the legendary, Wiley. The Godfather of Grime has had a hugely successful year with singles "My One" featuring Tory Lanez, Kranium and Dappy, and the infectious "Boasty" featuring Stefflon Don and Idris Elba, which sold over 500,000 copies. Known for his rambunctious personality and catchy hooks, Wiley is no doubt going to bring a flavour of London to Accra.

Representing the UK with his effortless blend of street rap and afrobeats will also be rapper Sneakbo, who's breakout bashment anthem "Touch Ah Button" was a catalyst moment and arguably the inception of the sound 'afro bashment', which has since taken over the charts. A decade on from his breakout year, and after some time off, the British-Nigerian rapper released his debut album 'Brixton' in 2018 and has returned stronger than ever.

Nigerian talent comes in the form of singer songwriter Seyi Shay who recently collaborated with Teyana Taylor on her remix of "Gimmie Love" and Runtown, a singer and producer who has been carving his name in the world of afrobeats since his huge hit single "Mad Over You".

With the festival right around the corner, party goers can enjoy celebrations across Ghana's sun-soaked coastline, surrounded by beach bars and beautiful lagoons, alongside some of the world's hottest artists for what's set to be an incredible debut.





