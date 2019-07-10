Africa Express Share MAMA featuring Otim Alpha, Georgia and Radio 123

Mama, the fifth track taken from Africa Express' forthcoming studio album EGOLI is available now, listen below.



Mama is a Shangaan inspired electro track featuring Acholitronix pioneer Otim Aplha; producer and songwriter Georgia; and funk duo Radio 123, written and recorded in Johannesburg last year.



"One of the highlights of making EGOLI was working with and getting to know Otim Alpha. He has become such a close friend. I was utterly blown away by Otim's talents. To be honest, he is one of the most talented musicians I have ever come in contact with. When we came together, 'Mama' poured out of us in an afternoon; it was so special one of those moments you can't really describe. Magical actually. Otim's music is amazing, Uganda is amazing and the projects he is involved in are a testament to basically everyone wanting to work with him. I hope you enjoy our song" - Georgia



"To capture the essence of celebration in such a tight turnaround we had to really take the music to the next level. Georgia and myself found common ground in that, like all other artists, we sing types of songs that are already on the ground. She's now like a sister to me - an amazing producer with a lovely voice" - Otim Alpha

Listen here:





Music collective Africa Express travelled to South Africa in January 2018 to complete an electronic album in just 7 days, a week of discovery, collaboration and music-making. The result is EGOLI - 18 tracks capturing the fresh, joyous sounds of Afro Futurism, straight out of Johannesburg. Featured artists include Damon Albarn, Blue May, Gruff Rhys, Georgia, Ghetts, Mr Jukes, Nick Zinner, Remi Kabaka, Otim Alpha and Poté as well as emerging and established stars of the buzzing South African music scene including BCUC, Blk Jks, Dominowe, Faka, Infamous Boiz, DJ Spoko, Mahotella Queens, Moonchild Sanelly, Muzi, Morena Leraba, Nonku Phiri, Radio 123, Sibot, Sho Madjozi, Zola 7, Zolani Mahola (Freshly Ground) and Maskandi guitar legend Phuzekhemisi.



EGOLI will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download on 12th July 2019, via newly created Africa Express Records. Pre-order HERE.

The track listing for EGOLI is:

Welcome

Africa Express ft. Phuzekhemisi

City In Lights

Africa Express ft. Georgia, Mahotella Queens, Otim Alpha, Nick Zinner

The River

Africa Express ft. Muzi, Zola 7, Mahotella Queens

Bittersweet Escape

Africa Express ft. Mr Jukes, Nonku Phiri, BCUC

Johannesburg

Africa Express ft. Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot

Become The Tiger

Africa Express ft. Sibot, Damon Albarn, Mr Jukes

Africa To The World

Africa Express ft. Infamous Boiz, Dominowe, Otim Alpha, Mahotella Queens, Nick Zinner, Remi Kabaka, Radio 123

Absolutely Everything Is Pointing Towards The Light

Africa Express ft. Gruff Rhys, Zolani Mahola

Where Will This Lead Us To?

Africa Express ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Radio 123, Blue May

Mama

Africa Express ft. Otim Alpha, Georgia, Radio 123

No Games

Africa Express ft. Sho Madjozi, Poté, Moonchild Sanelly, Ghetts, Muzi, Radio 123

Morals

Africa Express ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Mahotella Queens, Muzi, Mr Jukes

Taranau

Africa Express ft. Otim Alpha, Gruff Rhys

The Return Of Bacardi

Africa Express ft. DJ Spoko, FAKA

Sizi Freaks

Africa Express ft. Infamous Boiz, Moonchild Sanelly

Twirl

Africa Express ft. Poté, Ghetts

I Can't Move

Africa Express ft. Damon Albarn, Moonchild Sanelly, Mr Jukes, Sibot, Blue May

See The World

Africa Express ft. Mahotella Queens, Damon Albarn, Gruff Rhys





EGOLI features artwork by Gareth Halliday and will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download on 12th July 2019. Pre-order HERE.





