Adult Art Club Release Debut Self-Titled Album

Having spent the past few months teasing their full-length body of work, Adult Art Club return today with their debut, self-titled album, out via RÜFÜS DU SOL's label imprint, Rose Avenue Records / The Orchard.

Featuring previous singles 'All Together, Here Together', 'Shaded Blu', 'A Thousand Golden People', 'Zofia' and latest single 'Lempicka', Adult Art Club delivers more than just an album, but rather a fully immersive auditory experience. Balancing light and dark elements, Adult Art Club effortlessly plays with multi-layered production and genre experimentation across 13 singles. While each track exists in a singular universe, collectively the pair have curated an all-encompassing journey that mixes low-slung, sinister vibes, soul-shifting drops, and crunchy samples as they skillfully toe the line between light and dark at every turn.

As is the DNA of Adult Art Club, the debut album not only reflects the duo's love and passion for experimental music but also their connection to the artists, mediums, and communities that have inspired their creative process. Having collaborated with the likes of House Arrest, Blu Jay, Goblin Tom, and more, Adult Art Club honours the ongoing commitment to draw the circles of music, art, and fashion into a central universe, providing a platform for all disciplines to flourish in unison.

Adult Art Club on their debut album: "This is our identity. We want to create experimental music and to connect and support the art world in every medium - this is us beginning to do those things. Every song is influenced by physical art and exploring our heritage ties to it. We hope to use this as a foundation to manifest these influences through our own gallery shows and productions fusing art and music. Musically, you can expect to hear our love for both heavy and electronic music and the influence from our musical pasts and personal histories."

House Arrest adds: "It was an absolute pleasure working aside Adult Art Club, it's clear that collaboration and the exchange of ideas is the utmost priority for the boys. It was an interesting task creating a large body of work over such a duration, as my own practice evolved I was challenged to keep the continuity through the cover artworks."

He continues, "Tapping back into where I was over a year ago was definitely an obstacle to overcome, my work comes through a fluid process so understanding the importance of not running too far from the initial concepts and style was at the forefront of mind while working on these pieces."

Citing acts like Jamie XX, Gorillaz and The Prodigy, Adult Art Club sits on a spectrum that flows through light and dark. Gritty and raw, the duo have appeared at secret basement events, hidden festivals sets and an inaugural live stream from an airport hangar, as well as the stages of Splendour In The Grass' infamous Tunnel Party, Beyond The Valley, Seaworks, Untitled Day Party and 2 sold out headline shows at Colour Club (Melbourne). While continuously having sold-out crowds vibrating to their dark minimalism, during a time when the future of mass gatherings felt eerily uncertain, Adult Art Club was and continues to be the reprieve to take you into a sweaty, heaving dance floor.

With artistic expression, collective support, and pure, unadulterated joy at the forefront, Adult Art Club delivers their most proud work to date. Tune into their debut album today.