Adele Reveals She Has 'No Idea' When Her Album Will Be Released
"I honestly have no idea," she wrote in an Instagram comment.
Adele has revealed that she has "no idea" when her next album will be released. Fans have been hoping for a new release from the singer since her album, 25, dropped in 2015.
On Friday, Adele posted on Instagram to share a book she had read, called Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle.
One fan commented, asking when her new album will be released, writing "Adele where's the album?" in response to the singer's post.
Adele replied to the fan's comment, saying "I honestly have no idea."
Check out the post below!
If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. "A good life is a hard life!" Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you'll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn't!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You're an absolute don Glennon ♥️
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 14, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT