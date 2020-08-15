Adele Reveals She Has 'No Idea' When Her Album Will Be Released

"I honestly have no idea," she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Adele has revealed that she has "no idea" when her next album will be released. Fans have been hoping for a new release from the singer since her album, 25, dropped in 2015.

On Friday, Adele posted on Instagram to share a book she had read, called Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle.

One fan commented, asking when her new album will be released, writing "Adele where's the album?" in response to the singer's post.

Adele replied to the fan's comment, saying "I honestly have no idea."

