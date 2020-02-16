Adele Hints at New Album Dropping in 2020

Adele has dropped a hint that her new album may be coming this year.

The singer appeared at her best friend Laura's wedding on February 16, where she also got up to sing.

While on stage, Adele was heard saying "expect my new album in September!" which was caught on video and posted on social media.

Check out the video below!

ADELE JUST SAID SHE WILL RELEASE HER ALBUM THIS SEPTEMBER.

OMFG SHE IS COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/6WKKV7HkVI - a (@adeleoutdid) February 16, 2020

No official confirmation has been made about the album release.

Adele is an English singer and songwriter. She has released three studio albums, 19 (2008), 21 (2011), and 25 (2015). 19 is certified eight times platinum in the UK, and three times platinum in the US. At the 51st Grammy Awards in 2009, Adele received the awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Her next album, 21, released in 2011, surpassed the success of her debut, earning numerous awards in 2012, including a record-tying six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year; two Brit Awards, including British Album of the Year; and three American Music Awards, including Favorite Pop/Rock Album.

After taking a three-year break, Adele released her third studio album, 25, in 2015. It became the year's best-selling album and broke first-week sales records in the UK and US. 25 was her second album to be certified diamond in the US and earned her five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and four Brit Awards, including British Album of the Year.

In 2011, 2012, and 2016, Adele was named Artist of the Year by Billboard. At the 2012 and 2016 Ivor Novello Awards, Adele was named Songwriter of the Year by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors. In 2012, she was listed at number five on VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Music. Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2016.





