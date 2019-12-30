Adam Davenport Nabs 2 Nominations in 2019 IMEA Awards

Adam Davenport has been nominated for the 6th Annual IMEA Awards in the following categories: Electronica Artist of The Year and Electronica Song of the Year for "Change The World," his remake of the '90s Eric Clapton ballad.

2019 was a breakout year for Davenport whose music saw half a million streams on Spotify with releases on European labels, including "What's The Matter With You" on Break It Down Music in the Netherlands and "Hype" on HouseSession in Germany. Over the last year, Davenport also opened up the discussion on the absence of black artists in EDM.

Says Davenport on his decision to cover a well-known Eric Clapton song: "I wanted to reinvent it into a dance song because I do believe that dance music can change the world by bringing different people together into one space."

Upon its release, Shazam included Davenport's "Change The World" on their "Best New Music" playlist alongside dance music heavyweights Don Diablo, Marshmello and R3HAB.

The IMEA Awards, presented annually by the International Music and Entertainment Association (IMEA), were developed to honor and recognize the best in independent music, theatre and live entertainment, worldwide.

Nominees were selected from submissions by an anonymous Nominating Committee comprised of industry professionals. Winners in each category are determined by the Voting Committee and a weighted fan vote. Fan Voting is open December 30th through January 10th. Winners will be announced on January 17th.

For more information on the IMEA Awards, visit http://www.imeaonline.com.

Photo Credit: Andrew Foord





