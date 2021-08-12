Actor & Singer/ Songwriter Alfred Jackson Releases New Single 'Control'

Book Of Mormon's former Actor, Singer, Songwriter Alfred Jackson just released his new single "Control" on July 31, 2021 just in time to sing us through the rest of the summer and into the fall. Jackson's new single "Control" is available on all platforms.

When asked about his inspiration for Control, Jackson said, "I Wrote this song a few years ago and it had more of a pop rock vibe. I decided to slow it down with just an acoustic guitar which gave the song a whole new meaning for me. Many times we get afraid of love and life and we don't know what to do. We run from it because we hate disappointment, unfortunately we can't control the ups and downs of love, we just have to fight through it. Control is definitely an honest love song that every generation can relate to."

Alfred Jackson a native of South Central, CA, Actor, Singer, Composer, Producer and Choreographer Theater: Book Of Mormon(Australia), Rent(Rodger), Hollywood Choir (Universal Studios Japan), Solid Gold Motown (Niagara Falls Canada), Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror (Reno Navada). Jive Talking (Bee Gee's Tribute), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). TV/Film: General Hospital, State Farm Commercial. Ant Bully, Web Series: Issa Rae's The Choir (Myron). Recipient of the 2010 NAACP Award for best choreographer (Sarafina). Alfred has had the opportunity to perform his original music domestically as well as internationally.

Jackson's album "Complicated" is also available on iTunes. Be sure to tap in and follow Alfred on Instagram for more @Alfredjacksonmuzic.