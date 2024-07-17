Actor James Paxton Releases First Single 'Count on Me' as Love, Pax

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA based actor and singer / songwriter James Paxton has released his debut single as a solo artist “Count on Me,” available on all streaming services. The song was written by James and produced by Nikolas Thompson. The song’s accompanying music video was premiered exclusively by People Magazine and directed by legendary photographer Greg Gorman. Watch it HERE.

Born and raised in Ojai, CA, James attended NYU and studied film and theater in London. James regularly releases music with his band Soundaze and this new single marks the launch of his solo singer / songwriter project “Love, Pax.” The music video honors his late father Bill Paxton with never before seen footage from James’ childhood.

James will soon be seen in the upcoming summer blockbuster Twisters, out July 19th. It is a very special project for James as his father starred in the original film. James had his breakout role as a lead on USA’s upcoming drama series “Eyewitness,” from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, and will next star as a lead opposite Malcom McDowell, Mary Steenburgen and Bernadette Peters in the western film “Last Train to Fortune” which is hitting the festival circuit later this year. Last year he voiced Kim Cattrall’s character’s son on 30 episodes of HULU’s “How I Met Your Father.” He was also seen in History Channel’s “Texas Rising,” in the feature film Term Life with Vince Vaughn and in the indie films An American in Texas and Boogeyman Pop.

