Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter EmiSunshine And Toledo Musicians To Celebrate New Album DIAMONDS May 1

Now 17, EmiSunshine has been attracting national attention since age 9, with appearances on "Today," NBC's "Little Big Shots," "American Idol," the Grand Ole Opry and more. Rolling Stone once named the East Tennessee singer/songwriter among "10 new country artists you need to know." However, she is more than country, as evidenced by her pop- and rock-influenced album DIAMONDS, a result of a collaboration with more than two dozen musicians and five producers, many of whom are based in Northwest Ohio.

"I can't wait to perform in the Toledo area with so many amazing artists who helped make this album possible," Emi said.

Among the producers of DIAMONDS is Toledo native Fish Fisher, who also co-wrote many of the songs on the album.

"Emi and I met at a songwriters' retreat in Gatlinburg when she was a little girl," Fisher said. "She was there with her mother, who is also an amazing songwriter. The three of us hit it off, and we've been writing songs together ever since."

Fisher and EmiSunshine will perform a "Stories Behind the Songs" show on Thursday, May 28 at The Mockingbird in Graytown, Ohio. The big show, however, billed as "EmiSunshine & The Storm," will take place on Sunday, May 1, at The Maumee Theatre in Maumee, and will include many of the musicians who appear on DIAMONDS.

"We're calling this band The Storm, because it's bigger than my usual band, The Rain," Emi said. "It's going to be an incredible show. We're bringing together some of the best musical talent in the region."

DIAMONDS is EmiSunshine's first album to be released under her own name since the critically acclaimed FAMILY WARS in 2019. Although she released a side project last summer as part of a trio called Strong Armed Robbers (with Fish Fisher and her father, Randall Hamilton), DIAMONDS is Emi's first solo album that does not depend primarily on The Rain for musical backing.

"This album started coming together during the Covid crisis in 2020 and 21," Emi said. "I wasn't doing much touring, so I did a lot more songwriting, and started experimenting with different styles of music. One thing that I think is consistent throughout the album is the lyrics, which are meant to make you think about each song's meaning."

Two songs from the album were released last fall. "After You're Gone" is a sarcastic breakup song, while "Dandelion," a humorously creepy story about a friendly, neighborhood cannibal, was release before Halloween.

"I grew up listening to murder ballads in the mountains," Emi said. "I think of 'Dandelion' as that kind of song, but with a sense of humor."

Most songs on DIAMONDS are more thought-provoking-some uplifting, others reflective. "Dead Men Can't Catcall" is a woman's response to rude comments from certain men. "Gaslight" is about revenge on an abusive spouse. Similarly, "Cheshire Grin" is a reaction to an emotionally, perhaps verbally abusive partner. "Josephine" is a beautiful but sad reflection on the sudden, unexpected death of a loved one. "Miss Anna" is a heartbreaking song about losing children, in the lyrical vein of an old-time mountain ballad, but with a more contemporary sound.

The album's mood takes a lighter turn with the title track, "Diamonds," an upbeat analogy between people who are looked down upon, and a gem that sparkles as its dirty exterior is chipped away-"Can't you see the jewel you're making," she sings. "Cut me down and you're just shaping who I am and where I'm going..."

"Judgement Day," the most lyrically dense song on the album, is Emi's tongue-in-cheek retort to music industry executives who have tried to reshape her into a more "radio-friendly" artist. (A different version of "Judgement Day" was previously released as a duet with cowriter Fish Fisher, but Emi sings solo on this one.) Emi also expresses her individualism on "No One's Gonna Change Me," a song that celebrates her country roots.

"Tiny Star," meanwhile, is an expression of love as big as the galaxy: "You're the heavens and earth, and the sun and the moon, and you're Saturn and Mars and the galaxies far, the wind and the rain, my night and my day and my world revolves around you."

On Sunday, May 1, EmiSunshine & The Storm will perform at The Maumee Theater, 601 Conant St, Maumee, Ohio, starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 (general admission) and $25.00 (V.I.P., front 4 rows and exclusive collector's pin). For information, call 419-897-8902 or visit www.maumeeindoor.com.