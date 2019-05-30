Acclaimed Alt-Rock Darling Heather Nova Releases A 'Pearl' Of An Album June 28

One could say the ocean is in Heather Nova's blood, as the multi-platinum singer-songwriter's lineage can be traced back nearly two centuries to the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda, so it comes as no surprise that she's often used aquatic metaphors to relay her innermost feelings through her music.

Pearl, her forthcoming 10thstudio album, and the latest in an expansive oeuvre of music, which has garnered her a loyal cult following worldwide, brings the last 25 years of music following her 1994 breakout album Oysternearly full circle in an intense and beautiful sea of songs that finds the artist sharing some of her most powerful, introspective,and triumphant songs yet.

Akin to that of a pearl, the sophisticated and visceral new album at its core expresses the strength and resolve of the artist to move forward, following the end of her 20-year marriage, along with the exquisitely luminous exterior Nova radiates as she enters a new chapter of her life grateful and impassioned for what's to come.

ForPearl, the critically acclaimed alt-rock darling reunited with original Oysterproducer Youth (The Verve, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney) of Killing Joke in the mountains of Southern Spain, to bring to life a sonic snapshot of the last few years of her life since her 2015 release, The Way It Feels.

"I thought it would be cool to have Youth produce one or two of the songs, to revisit the vibe and sound we created back then," Nova explains. When Nova sent him her demos, so that he could select one or two, to her surprise the message she got back was "I'd love to do them all! I can see the connection to Oyster, but the songs are better! Much stronger...deeper insights...still vulnerable but from a position of strength, Woah - I'm in!"

"Youth is calling this album my 'Blonde on Blonde'" Nova laughs, "which I take as the highest compliment! Working together again was great. We are very different people, but somehow our innate sensibilities once again came together to create that unique sound we got on Oyster"

Pearlfeatures 11 tracks showing the prolific artist, and widely celebrated live performer,at her finest lyrically and musically. Her band rocks, and her voice has never sounded better.

The album's kickoff single, 'The Wounds We Bled,' reminiscent of something off Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, confronts the raw reality of separation following a long marriage. "It's a song about realizing that we choose the path we take, consciously or unconsciously, in our lives; even if that means sometimes going through pain in order to learn. It's about acceptance, moving on, letting go."

Nova highlights her strong connection to the natural world on her track, 'Rewild Me,' a song about returning to her origins and finding solace therein. The song starts with haunting vocals, acoustic guitar and cello and then, in what has become her trademark style, opens up into a no-holds-barred alt-rock guitar break that gives goosebumps.

The heartbreaking 'Some Things Just Come Undone' with its simmering hypnotic rhythm, explores the painful reality of a parent having to tell a child their parents are parting ways. While 'Just Kids,' the album's second single is a jubilant, carefree track about the childlike excitement of love and all of its possibilities.

Other tracks, like 'Vincent,' are love letters to Nova's newfound romantic partner, and 'See Yourself,' which has an almost Led Zeppelin feel with its urgent rock guitars and insistent bass line, is a call to Nova's sister, "one of the most beautiful people I know, inside and out."

"I couldn't be happier with the outcome of Pearl. It rocks. It's raw. It feels so me."

For more information on Heather Nova and her newest album, Pearl, visit www.heathernova.com.





