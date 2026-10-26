Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn

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Singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 11.

Tasjan is currently touring in support of his latest album, Get Over It, Underdog, released July 17 via Blue Élan Records.

Known for songwriting that draws on both personal experiences and cultural observations, Tasjan has built a career spanning rock, indie and Americana. His work as a songwriter and performer has frequently reflected his activism alongside his personal storytelling.

Tasjan recently released the standalone single "Good Luck Now!," which he co-wrote with Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet.

The Brooklyn stop will bring Tasjan to Union Pool on Wednesday, November 11 as part of his current tour supporting Get Over It, Underdog.

Aaron Lee Tasjan – Get Over It, Underdog: Album Stream or Download

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