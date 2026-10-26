Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn
The acclaimed singer-songwriter tours in support of his latest album, which has received unanimous press praise.
Singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 11.
Tasjan is currently touring in support of his latest album, Get Over It, Underdog, released July 17 via Blue Élan Records.
Known for songwriting that draws on both personal experiences and cultural observations, Tasjan has built a career spanning rock, indie and Americana. His work as a songwriter and performer has frequently reflected his activism alongside his personal storytelling.
Tasjan recently released the standalone single "Good Luck Now!," which he co-wrote with Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet.
The Brooklyn stop will bring Tasjan to Union Pool on Wednesday, November 11 as part of his current tour supporting Get Over It, Underdog.
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