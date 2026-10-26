 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn

The acclaimed singer-songwriter tours in support of his latest album, which has received unanimous press praise.

By:
Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn

Singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 11.

Tasjan is currently touring in support of his latest album, Get Over It, Underdog, released July 17 via Blue Élan Records.

Known for songwriting that draws on both personal experiences and cultural observations, Tasjan has built a career spanning rock, indie and Americana. His work as a songwriter and performer has frequently reflected his activism alongside his personal storytelling.

Tasjan recently released the standalone single "Good Luck Now!," which he co-wrote with Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet.

The Brooklyn stop will bring Tasjan to Union Pool on Wednesday, November 11 as part of his current tour supporting Get Over It, Underdog.

Aaron Lee Tasjan – Get Over It, Underdog: Album Stream or Download

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
10/15/2026
Fontaines D.C. Share 'Japan' Video, New Album Dopamine Chamber
Fontaines D.C. Share 'Japan' Video, New Album Dopamine Chamber
10/16/2026
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets