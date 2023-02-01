Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AUNDREY GUILLAUME. Shares New Single 'zip.'

AUNDREY GUILLAUME. Shares New Single 'zip.'

His forthcoming COLD SUMMER. A playlist by AUNDREY GUILLAUME. is out on February 24.

Feb. 01, 2023  

AUNDREY GUILLAUME. today shares "zip." and announces his forthcoming COLD SUMMER. A playlist by AUNDREY GUILLAUME., out on February 24. It is all released via drink sum wtr (formed this past year by industry veteran Nigil Mack, bringing forth unique voices in Hip-Hop, R&B, and adjacent sounds).

"zip.," produced by LIA, Kimmo, and featuring additional prod. from AUNDREY, is a mantra to the creative hustle, reminiscent of flows pioneered by Migos and Playboi Carti; its production highlighting AUNDREY's well-rounded ability. "zip." shows off his ability to work in many different sonic spaces, this single working as a dynamic foil to his first EP single, the much more serious and frenzied "dungeon.," which served as a nod and acknowledgment to what all of us have that makes us human.

Of the track, GUILLAUME. notes, "'zip.' is a very fun and vibrant record that instantly captivates the listener with melodic chords and heavy drum patterns. Hopefully you all will love this record just as much as I loved making it."

Brandon Black (creative director for each vignette accompanying the upcoming EP) shares, "Something I love about AUNDREY's music is that it's so diverse but so uniquely 'him'. This is especially true with these new songs. With this sonic diversity in mind, my approach was to take his lead and really make each of these visuals a unique and direct representation of the music; a statement of art that stands on its own but also functions as a part of a collection. I truly hope people enjoy watching and am so grateful to my brother for his endless trust."

drink sum wtr was founded in early 2022 by Nigil Mack (Formerly VP of A&R at Republic Records and integral in the discovery and development of major artists like Kid Cudi, Shelley [FKA DRAM], Angel Haze and more), Sam Valenti IV (CEO and founder of storied label Ghostly International.), and Secretly Group co-founders Ben Swanson, Chris Swanson, Phil Waldorf and Darius Van Arman.

In addition to working on signing artists like Deem Spencer and Kari Faux, drink sum wtr has kicked off with a single series, highlighting deep cuts and some of the more innovative and unique tracks from voices in the hip-hop and r&b-adjacent spaces.

Inland Empire-born rapper/producer AUNDREY GUILLAUME.'s introspective and emotionally intense music comes straight from the heart. The youngest of nine children, AUNDREY fell in love with music early when his father put him on the drums at Church where he would perform with his other siblings.

These church performances steeled AUNDREY against criticism and turned him into a perfectionist and performer early on. Last year brought us AUNDREY's debut EP Violet, in which he documents the journey that brought him where he is today, taking lessons of healing, vulnerability and wisdom in his 2022 follow-up, ENERGY.

Recently, AUNDREY earned attention from Pigeons and Planes, Hypebeast, FLOOD, Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, and more. Now, we see the young rapper ripping off bandages from old wounds and laying it all out there.

Listen to the new single here:



Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour Photo
Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour
TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced venues and presale information for their tour IN U.S. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 and head to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities. This includes their only New York Metro area performances at UBS Arena, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on May 9 and 10.
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album Photo
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album
Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, “Getting Older”. Produced by Tommy English, Adam’s “Getting Older” is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam’s unmatched vocal talent.
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & Photo
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & More
SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
Lizzo to Premiere Special Music Video Tomorrow Photo
Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share