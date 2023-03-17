Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ATREYU Releases 'Watch Me Burn' & Announces 'The Hope of a Spark' EP

ATREYU Releases 'Watch Me Burn' & Announces 'The Hope of a Spark' EP

Atreyu's new EP will be released on April 14.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Atreyu releases "Watch Me Burn" today alongside the video and announces the new EP, The Hope Of A Spark, due April 14 via Spinefarm.

The single, "Watch Me Burn" is the EP's phoenix rising from life's trial-by-fire, a call to arms to let renewed hope emerge from smoldering embers and ash. "To me, it's a song about being cleansed by fire," said bassist Marc 'Porter' McKnight. "Whatever it is that's bringing you down and holding you back, burn it down. Use it, learn from it, move on, and grow. That thing does not deserve you and you don't deserve it."

"It's very relatable to all of us individually, but it's also incredibly pertinent to the journey of this band," adds frontman Brandon Saller, who leads the track's anthemic, hooky chorus with a defiant cry of: Even when flames grow higher/I'll be fighting till I'm dead.

The 4 track EP embodies everything that ATREYU has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band's story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus.

Produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, the new music explores reflection and rumination on the pressures, pleasures, and pains of modern life with each track representing a snapshot of deeply personal lived and shared experiences.

"The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life," Saller explains. "Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments."

The already released single and opening track, "Drowning," was written as a collective effort from each band member who poured their own experiences, be it familial health problems that guitarist Dan Jacobs was shouldering to Saller's first encounters with feelings of anxiety, or McKnight's long-running fight with depression.

The second track, "God Devil," laments a loss of identity, self, and faith, a desperate cry for help from a higher power, when our greatest power is one we need to find within, following, "Capital F," which was inspired by Saller's observations of the human plight he saw in his local community.

"We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be," Jacobs explains. "And together, right now, that makes us the best band we've ever been."

Atreyu will kick off The Hope of a Spark headlining tour on April 27 in Sacramento at Ace of Spades with a one-off date supporting Kayzo on May 6 in Los Angeles and concluding on May 21 in Denver at the Gothic Theatre. All dates are with special guests Point North, Within Destruction, and LYLVC, unless otherwise noted.

U.S. Tour Dates

04/27/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/28/23 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

04/29/23 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

04/30/23 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/02/23 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/03/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/05/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

05/06/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

05/07/23 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/08/23 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

05/10/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/11/23 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House

05/12/23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/13/23 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/15/23 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

05/16/23 - Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo

05/18/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/19/23 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/20/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live **

05/21/23 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre **

* = supporting Kayzo

** = without Point North

Photo Credit: Dennis Larance



Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe Emails I Cant Send Fwd: Album Photo
Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe 'Emails I Can't Send Fwd:' Album
Singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases emails i can’t send fwd:, an extended version of her 2022 studio record emails i can’t send. In addition to releasing her deluxe album, Sabrina kicked off the second leg of her emails i can’t send Tour on Thursday, March 16th at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida.
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight Photo
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight
Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single $#!7CANNED Photo
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone Photo
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share