ATREYU Releases 'Watch Me Burn' & Announces 'The Hope of a Spark' EP

Atreyu releases "Watch Me Burn" today alongside the video and announces the new EP, The Hope Of A Spark, due April 14 via Spinefarm.

The single, "Watch Me Burn" is the EP's phoenix rising from life's trial-by-fire, a call to arms to let renewed hope emerge from smoldering embers and ash. "To me, it's a song about being cleansed by fire," said bassist Marc 'Porter' McKnight. "Whatever it is that's bringing you down and holding you back, burn it down. Use it, learn from it, move on, and grow. That thing does not deserve you and you don't deserve it."

"It's very relatable to all of us individually, but it's also incredibly pertinent to the journey of this band," adds frontman Brandon Saller, who leads the track's anthemic, hooky chorus with a defiant cry of: Even when flames grow higher/I'll be fighting till I'm dead.

The 4 track EP embodies everything that ATREYU has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band's story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus.

Produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, the new music explores reflection and rumination on the pressures, pleasures, and pains of modern life with each track representing a snapshot of deeply personal lived and shared experiences.

"The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life," Saller explains. "Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments."

The already released single and opening track, "Drowning," was written as a collective effort from each band member who poured their own experiences, be it familial health problems that guitarist Dan Jacobs was shouldering to Saller's first encounters with feelings of anxiety, or McKnight's long-running fight with depression.

The second track, "God Devil," laments a loss of identity, self, and faith, a desperate cry for help from a higher power, when our greatest power is one we need to find within, following, "Capital F," which was inspired by Saller's observations of the human plight he saw in his local community.

"We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be," Jacobs explains. "And together, right now, that makes us the best band we've ever been."

Atreyu will kick off The Hope of a Spark headlining tour on April 27 in Sacramento at Ace of Spades with a one-off date supporting Kayzo on May 6 in Los Angeles and concluding on May 21 in Denver at the Gothic Theatre. All dates are with special guests Point North, Within Destruction, and LYLVC, unless otherwise noted.

U.S. Tour Dates

04/27/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/28/23 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

04/29/23 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

04/30/23 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/02/23 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/03/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/05/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

05/06/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

05/07/23 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/08/23 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

05/10/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/11/23 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House

05/12/23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/13/23 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/15/23 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

05/16/23 - Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo

05/18/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/19/23 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/20/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live **

05/21/23 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre **

* = supporting Kayzo

** = without Point North

Photo Credit: Dennis Larance