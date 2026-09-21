ATMOSPHERE to Launch THE WINTER CARNIVAL TOUR 2027 Jan 14–Feb 7

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Atmosphere has announced new tour dates for the 2027 edition of 'The Winter Carnival Tour,' featuring Souls of Mischief, Mac Lethal, and Blueprint. The 18-date tour will kick off in Green Bay, WI on January 14th with stops along the way in Des Moines, IA, Spokane, WA, Vancouver, BC, and wrapping with a hometown stop in Minneapolis, MN on February 7th.

Atmosphere will offer an exclusive presale for fans starting Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:00am local time through Thursday, September 24 at 10:00pm local time. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25th at 10 AM local time via atmospheresucks.com.

This announcement follows their latest full length release, Jestures, out now via Rhymesayers Entertainment, and the duo's 30th Anniversary. Nashville Scene notes that 'after 30 years, Slug and Ant are still finding new ways to explore sound on their own terms, having inspired entire branches of the hip-hop history tree while sounding more like themselves than ever.'

Atmosphere will wrap up 2026 with 58 tour dates in 11 countries. In January 2026, Atmosphere debuted the first edition of The Winter Carnival Tour with Mr. Dibbs, R.A. The Rugged Man, Kool Keith and Sage Francis. The tour brought together generations of Rap and Hip Hop fans across 27 shows coast to coast.

Atmosphere 2026 festival performances include Reggae Rise Up in Tempe, AZ, headlining Sundown Solstice in Anchorage, AK and closing out the Crow's Nest stage with a sold-out hometown set at Minnesota Yacht Club in St. Paul, MN. Slug and Ant continued on the road in August, joining the So Glad You Made It Tour with 311, Dirty Heads and Rome. This past weekend, Atmosphere headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO for the 14th time in their career, and Will Close out the year performing at Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 14, 2026.

In 2027, Atmosphere will hit the milestones of the 30 year anniversary of their debut album, Overcast!, and the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, God Loves Ugly.

The Winter Carnival Tour 2027

January 14, 2027 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

January 15, 2027 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

January 16, 2027 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

January 17, 2027 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

January 19, 2027 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

January 20, 2027 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

January 22, 2027 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

January 23, 2027 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

January 24, 2027 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

January 26, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

January 28, 2027 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

*January 29, 2027 - Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

January 30, 2027 - Park City, UT - The Marquis

February 1, 2027 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

February 4, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Kansas City

February 5, 2027 - Joliet, IL - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Joliet

February 6, 2027 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Rockford

February 7, 2027 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

*Does not include Souls of Mischief

About Atmosphere

For over 30 years, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP's and collaborative side projects in as many years. In that time, the venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music, continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots. Slug has proven masterful at storytelling and writing compelling narratives, leaving a trail of his own influence while paying homage to the rappers and songwriters that helped shape him. Ant has skillfully molded the soundtracks with inspiration from soul, funk, rock, reggae, and the wizardry of hip-hop's pioneering DJ's and producers, creating his own trademark sounds while providing the pulse for songs about life, love, stress and setbacks. At its essence, Atmosphere has been a musical shepherd, and with each new album comes a new journey as they guide generations of listeners through this thing called life.

Photo Credit: Sam Martucci



Photo Credit: Sam Martucci

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