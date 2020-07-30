APOCALYPTIC, The Neutrinos Soundtrack For A New World Released Today

Art-rock maverick malcontents The Neutrinos invite you to go with them to experience their latest extraordinary vision, the awesomely powerful new song Apocalyptic, released for download today, 30 July on Wet Nurse Records via Shellshock and available from all usual download and streaming platforms via this link https://orcd.co/ypnpajg

Apocalyptic will also soundtrack a new video from the band, commissioned for a live stream by Norwich's uncompromising Outpost gallery which will be premiered at 7pm (UK time) tonight, 30 July at www.twitch.tv/outpostgallery

After the premiere the video can be seen at www.neutrinos.co.uk and https://www.norwichoutpost.org/programming

The song itself blends deep, darkly disturbing beats with drums from the depths of dystopia and shreddingly ominous guitars, an insistent yet almost out of reach, tambourine and a playful lyric extolling the listener to join them on their travels to... Waikiki and Honolulu?

'It's an improvisation on the end of days, the end of things yet perhaps the beginning of new things. It's playful, it's our notional visit to Waikiki and Honolulu - but by way of Cromer' said vocalist and guitarist Mark Howe. 'We're all leaving and Apocalyptic is just a little paean to us all disappearing into the sea, back into the sea, the lovely sea, where we all originally came from.'

Bassist Jon Baker added 'Apocalyptic - it's inevitable and inexorable, it's about ceasing to be in the way that we know.'

The Neutrinos have been collaborating with senior academics in the field of climate science to create a special version of their multi award winning KlangHaus theatre show to be performed at Glasgow's United Nations CoP26 Climate Conference in November, now inevitably postponed until 2021. Singer Karen Reilly however has revealed that they are 'currently examining ways that it may be possible to stage some live events before the end of the year'. Watch this space!

KlangHaus has been hailed as 'A total game changer' by The Guardian and 'truly outstanding' by The Daily Telegraph with over 100 sell-out London Royal Festival Hall shows under its belt. The band has performed their 'sexy urgent energy' (Time Out New York) in New York, around Canada, mainland Europe and numerous UK dates.

The Neutrinos' irrepressibly adventurous nature has led them to perform on boats, in complete darkness at The Sainsbury Centre gallery, in a former horse hospital, a bus depot, a disused small animal hospital, a former Inland Revenue Office and a vast furniture depository. They have made appearances at the Bloomsbury Festival and the Festival of Love in London, Manchester/Liverpool's In The City music convention, North by North East, Toronto, Exit Festival in Serbia and Norfolk & Norwich Festival. They have recorded in Berlin's legendary Funkhaus and their music has been used for underground film soundtracks and throughout the feature length Channel 4 documentary The Trials of Amanda Knox.

The Neutrinos are: Jon Baker bass, synths and vocals; Mark Howe vocals and guitar; Jeron Gundersen drums and percussion; Karen Reilly vocals and percussion.

