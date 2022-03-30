ANYONE Releases Taylor Hawkins Tribute Single

TogethermenT Records is proud to announce in honor of Taylor Hawkins, the release of a new song by the critically acclaimed rock band ANYONE, featuring the earliest recording of Hawkins on drums ever released. The song is entitled 'Rats Live on no Evil Star' and will be released on April 19th (Pre-Order on April 10th). The song will be available in download, streaming and CD on over 200 digital distributors including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

This tribute to Taylor Hawkins features the earliest known studio recording from the drum legend to ever be released, dating back to the early 90's, during his years as a founding member of ANYONE. This highly unique track combines progressive rock with the extreme psychedelia that defined ANYONE's trademark Maximum Acid sound. All other instrumentation and vocals are performed by Riz Story who also produced, mixed and mastered.

BIO

ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Jon Davison (Yes) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in the early 90's in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Davison were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone. In October of 2016 the single 'Fly Away' was featured in Story's debut feature film 'A Winter Rose' and became the most listened to rock song in America on digital formats, hitting #1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. The 2020 album release of 'On the ending earth...' was met with widespread critical acclaim. ANYONE's most recent release, 'In Humanity' is one the most highly regarded by progressive rock critics in recent memory and has drawn unanimous praise internationally.

Proceeds will be contributed to a drug addiction charity in Taylor's honor.

